Fantasy positional rankings for 2018: Michael Fabiano

Fantasy football isn't just a seasonal topic of conversation anymore ... it's become a 365-day-a-year passion. So for those fantasy owners who are already thinking about their future draft strategies, here are my initial 2018 positional player rankings. These rankings are based on a PPR scoring system (one point) and will be updated throughout the offseason. Auction values are based on a $200 budget.
* - Denotes a player who is scheduled to become a free agent in 2018.
Quarterbacks
1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers ($26)
2. Russell Wilson, Seahawks ($23)
3. Tom Brady, Patriots ($23)
4. Carson Wentz, Eagles ($22)
5. Deshaun Watson, Texans ($22)
6. Cam Newton, Panthers ($19)
7. Kirk Cousins, Redskins* ($16)
8. Drew Brees, Saints* ($14)
9. Andrew Luck, Colts ($14)
10. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers* ($12)
11. Matthew Stafford, Lions ($10)
12. Dak Prescott, Cowboys ($10)
13. Jared Goff, Rams ($9)
14. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers ($9)
15. Philip Rivers, Chargers ($8)
16. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers ($7)
17. Marcus Mariota, Titans ($6)
18. Matt Ryan, Falcons ($6)
19. Derek Carr, Raiders ($5)
20. Alex Smith, Chiefs ($5)
21. Tyrod Taylor, Bills ($5)
22. Blake Bortles, Jaguars ($4)
23. Case Keenum, Vikings* ($4)
24. Andy Dalton, Bengals ($4)
25. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears ($2)
26. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins ($2)
27. Josh McCown, Jets* ($2)
28. Eli Manning, Giants ($2)
29. Joe Flacco, Ravens ($1)
30. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs ($1)
31. DeShone Kizer, Browns ($1)
32. Sam Bradford, Vikings* ($1)
33. Paxton Lynch, Broncos ($1)
34. Teddy Bridgewater, Vikings* ($1)
35. Trevor Siemian, Broncos ($1)
36. Jacoby Brissett, Colts ($1)
37. Matt Moore, Dolphins* ($1)
38. A.J. McCarron, Bengals ($1)
39. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers* ($1)
40. Mike Glennon, Bears ($1)
Running backs
1. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers* ($67)
2. Todd Gurley, Rams ($65)
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys ($65)
4. David Johnson, Cardinals ($62)
5. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs ($58)
6. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars ($58)
7. Alvin Kamara, Saints ($55)
8. Melvin Gordon, Chargers ($48)
9. LeSean McCoy, Bills ($43)
10. Devonta Freeman, Falcons ($38)
11. Dalvin Cook, Vikings ($35)
12. Mark Ingram, Saints ($35)
13. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers ($32)
14. Jordan Howard, Bears ($26)
15. Carlos Hyde, 49ers* ($23)
16. Derrick Henry, Titans ($23)
17. Joe Mixon, Bengals ($22)
18. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins ($19)
19. Duke Johnson, Browns ($18)
20. Lamar Miller, Texans ($18)
21. Dion Lewis, Patriots* ($17)
22. Chris Thompson, Redskins ($16)
23. Jay Ajayi, Eagles ($16)
24. Alex Collins, Ravens ($14)
25. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders ($13)
26. C.J. Anderson, Broncos ($12)
27. Chris Carson, Seahawks ($12)
28. Jamaal Williams, Packers ($12)
29. DeMarco Murray, Titans ($11)
30. Tevin Coleman, Falcons ($10)
31. Rex Burkhead, Patriots* ($10)
32. Marlon Mack, Colts ($8)
33. Aaron Jones, Packers ($8)
34. D'Onta Foreman, Texans ($7)
35. Tarik Cohen, Bears ($7)
36. Samaje Perine, Redskins ($6)
37. Giovani Bernard, Bengals ($6)
38. Frank Gore, Colts* ($5)
39. James White, Patriots ($5)
40. Bilal Powell, Jets ($5)
41. Isaiah Crowell, Browns* ($5)
42. Jerick McKinnon, Vikings* ($5)
43. Ameer Abdullah, Lions ($4)
44. Wayne Gallman, Giants ($4)
45. Theo Riddick, Lions ($4)
46. Matt Breida, 49ers ($4)
47. Mike Davis, Seahawks ($4)
48. Ty Montgomery, Packers ($4)
49. Kenneth Dixon, Ravens ($3)
50. Rob Kelley, Redskins ($3)
51. Jonathan Stewart, Panthers ($3)
52. Devontae Booker, Broncos ($3)
53. Austin Ekeler, Chargers ($3)
54. Jalen Richard, Raiders ($3)
55. Spencer Ware, Chiefs ($3)
56. Danny Woodhead, Ravens ($2)
57. Elijah McGuire, Jets ($2)
58. Orleans Darkwa, Giants* ($2)
59. LeGarrette Blount, Eagles* ($2)
60. Doug Martin, Buccaneers ($1)
61. Corey Clement, Eagles ($1)
62. Latavius Murray, Vikings ($1)
63. Javorius Allen, Ravens ($1)
64. Adrian Peterson, Cardinals ($1)
65. Rod Smith, Cowboys ($1)
66. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers ($1)
67. J.D. McKissic, Seahawks ($1)
68. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars ($1)
69. DeAndre Washington, Raiders ($1)
70. Shane Vereen, Giants* ($1)
71. Matt Forte, Jets ($1)
72. James Conner, Steelers ($1)
73. Charles Sims, Buccaneers* ($1)
74. Damien Williams, Dolphins* ($1)
75. Mike Gillislee, Patriots ($1)
76. Charcandrick West, Chiefs ($1)
77. Alfred Morris, Cowboys* ($1)
78. Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers ($1)
79. Jamaal Charles, Broncos* ($1)
80. Benny Cunningham, Bears* ($1)
Wide receivers
1. Antonio Brown, Steelers ($61)
2. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans ($55)
3. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants ($53)
4. Michael Thomas, Saints ($50)
5. Julio Jones, Falcons ($46)
6. Mike Evans, Buccaneers ($43)
7. A.J. Green, Bengals ($42)
8. Keenan Allen, Chargers ($38)
9. Davante Adams, Packers ($35)
10. Jarvis Landry, Dolphins* ($35)
11. Adam Thielen, Vikings ($33)
12. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs ($28)
13. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals ($28)
14. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks ($27)
15. Brandin Cooks, Patriots ($24)
16. T.Y. Hilton, Colts ($24)
17. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles ($21)
18. Josh Gordon, Browns ($19)
19. Golden Tate, Lions ($19)
20. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos ($17)
21. Allen Robinson, Jaguars* ($17)
22. Dez Bryant, Cowboys ($16)
23. Stefon Diggs, Vikings ($16)
24. Devin Funchess, Panthers ($15)
25. Michael Crabtree, Raiders ($15)
26. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers ($15)
27. Marvin Jones, Lions ($15)
28. Amari Cooper, Raiders ($14)
29. Robert Woods, Rams ($14)
30. Robby Anderson, Jets ($13)
31. Pierre Garcon, 49ers ($13)
32. Julian Edelman, Patriots ($12)
33. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos ($12)
34. Cooper Kupp, Rams ($11)
35. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills ($11)
36. Jordy Nelson, Packers ($11)
37. Jamison Crowder, Redskins ($10)
38. Will Fuller, Texans ($10)
39. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers ($9)
40. Marqise Lee, Jaguars* ($9)
41. Corey Davis, Titans ($8)
42. DeVante Parker, Dolphins ($8)
43. Sterling Shepard, Giants ($8)
44. Chris Hogan, Patriots ($8)
45. Nelson Agholor, Eagles ($7)
46. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons ($7)
47. Sammy Watkins, Rams* ($7)
48. Kenny Stills, Dolphins ($6)
49. Josh Doctson, Redskins ($6)
50. Randall Cobb, Packers ($6)
51. Cameron Meredith, Bears ($6)
52. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers ($5)
53. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars ($5)
54. Martavis Bryant, Steelers ($5)
55. Rishard Matthews, Titans ($5)
56. Ted Ginn Jr., Saints ($5)
57. Mike Wallace, Ravens* ($4)
58. Corey Coleman, Browns ($4)
59. Mike Williams, Chargers ($4)
60. Kenny Golladay, Lions ($4)
61. Paul Richardson, Seahawks ($4)
62. John Ross, Bengals ($3)
63. Zay Jones, Bills ($3)
64. Donte Moncrief, Colts* ($3)
65. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks ($3)
66. Jermaine Kearse, Jets ($3)
67. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers ($2)
68. Tyrell Williams, Chargers ($2)
69. Jeremy Maclin, Ravens ($2)
70. Keelan Cole, Jaguars ($2)
71. Curtis Samuel, Panthers ($2)
72. Trent Taylor, 49ers ($2)
73. Jordan Matthews, Bills* ($2)
74. John Brown, Cardinals* ($2)
75. Kendall Wright, Bears* ($1)
76. Eric Decker, Titans* ($1)
77. Adam Humphries, Buccaneers ($1)
78. Albert Wilson, Chiefs* ($1)
79. Travis Benjamin, Chargers ($1)
80. Ryan Grant, Redskins* ($1)
Tight ends
1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots ($35)
2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs ($32)
3. Zach Ertz, Eagles ($25)
4. Evan Engram, Giants ($18)
5. Greg Olsen, Panthers ($18)
6. Hunter Henry, Chargers ($15)
7. Delanie Walker, Titans ($14)
8. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings ($14)
9. Jimmy Graham, Seahawks* ($13)
10. Jordan Reed, Redskins ($10)
11. Jack Doyle, Colts ($10)
12. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers ($8)
13. David Njoku, Browns ($8)
14. Tyler Eifert, Bengals* ($7)
15. Eric Ebron, Lions ($6)
16. Jason Witten, Cowboys ($6)
17. Charles Clay, Bills ($6)
18. Jared Cook, Raiders ($5)
19. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jets* ($4)
20. Austin Hooper, Falcons ($4)
21. George Kittle, 49ers ($3)
22. Adam Shaheen, Bears ($3)
23. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers ($3)
24. Gerald Everett, Rams ($2)
25. Benjamin Watson, Ravens* ($2)
26. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals ($2)
27. Tyler Higbee, Rams ($1)
28. Jonnu Smith, Titans ($1)
29. Vernon Davis, Redskins ($1)
30. Vance McDonald, Steelers ($1)
Kickers
1. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots ($5)
2. Greg Zuerlein, Rams ($5)
3. Justin Tucker, Ravens ($5)
4. Matt Bryant, Falcons* ($4)
5. Chris Boswell, Steelers ($4)
6. Wil Lutz, Saints ($4)
7. Harrison Butker, Chiefs ($4)
8. Jake Elliott, Eagles ($4)
9. Dan Bailey, Cowboys ($3)
10. Matt Prater, Lions ($3)
11. Robbie Gould, 49ers ($2)
12. Kai Forbath, Vikings* ($2)
13. Ryan Succop, Titans* ($2))
14. Adam Vinatieri, Colts* ($2)
15. Graham Gano, Panthers* ($2)
16. Dustin Hopkins, Redskins* ($1)
17. Josh Lambo, Jaguars ($1)
18. Nick Rose, Chargers ($1)
19. Phil Dawson, Cardinals ($1)
20. Sebastian Janikowski, Raiders* ($1)
21. Steven Hauschka, Bills ($1)
22. Chandler Catanzaro, Jets* ($1)
23. Brandon McManus, Broncos ($1)
24. Mason Crosby, Packers ($1)
25. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Texans ($1)
26. Blair Walsh, Seahawks* ($1)
27. Patrick Murray, Buccaneers* ($1)
28. Randy Bullock, Bengals ($1)
29. Cody Parkey, Dolphins* ($1)
30. Mike Nugent, Bears* ($1)
31. Aldrick Rosas, Giants ($1)
32. Zane Gonzalez, Browns ($1)
Defenses
1. Jaguars ($10)
2. Eagles ($8)
3. Ravens ($8)
4. Rams ($8)
5. Vikings ($7)
6. Chiefs ($6)
7. Chargers ($6)
8. Seahawks ($5)
9. Panthers ($5)
10. Patriots ($5)
11. Lions ($4)
12. Steelers ($4)
13. Texans ($4)
14. Saints ($4)
15. Bears ($4)
16. Broncos ($3)
17. Titans ($3)
18. Cardinals ($3)
19. Bills ($2)
20. Falcons ($2)
21. 49ers ($2)
22. Redskins ($2)
23. Cowboys ($2)
24. Buccaneers ($2)
25. Giants ($1)
26. Bengals ($1)
27. Packers ($1)
28. Dolphins ($1)
29. Colts ($1)
30. Jets ($1)
31. Raiders ($1)
32. Browns ($1)
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!
