Working to Protect Players from Sunday to Sunday

"Players depend on us to care for them on a daily basis, so they can be on the field and performing to the best of their ability," Sugarman says.

Sugarman emphasizes that athletic trainers are much more than just "ankle tapers."

"A certified athletic trainer has many roles, the primary one being injury prevention," Sugarman says. "Then it's recognition of injuries [and] being responsible for rehabilitation."

Equal parts health care provider and first responder—essential for injury treatment and recovery—athletic trainers play a central role in providing healthcare for the entire football team.

Communicating with Players

That role includes communicating important health and safety related information to players.

"One of the jobs of an athletic trainer is to educate players on the resources available to them," Sugarman says.

Athletic trainers explain the benefits of on-site medical experts like nutritionists, dietitians and physicians and help young players familiarize themselves with the team's various facilities.

They also seek to educate players on the importance of choosing the right protective equipment.

"Education is essential to help keep our players [as safe as possible]," Sugarman says.

The Evolution of Treatment