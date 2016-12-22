The Eyes in the Sky

Another Set of Eyes

High above the football field, inside a stadium booth, two certified athletic trainers—known as booth ATC spotters or "eyes in the sky"—scan the field and the live broadcast feed to help identify injuries and communicate with team medical staff.

Using the Injury Video Review System (IVRS), booth ATC spotters are in constant communication with sideline medical staff. As they identify plays for review, they can send video down to the field, with the assistance of technicians in the booth and on the sideline, for the team doctors to review to help diagnose potential injuries.

"The average fan may be watching the big play and where the ball is," said Dave Surprenant, a certified athletic trainer, after a game in Dallas. "We're responsible for the entire field."

"We're responsible for giving the medical staff an additional tool," he says. "A player may have been hit away from the play—that [the medical staff] didn't see—but in the booth, we see as much as we can."

Dave said these athletic trainers communicate with the sideline "so they can better understand how the injury took place, and then have better tools to treat those injuries."

The NFL's booth ATC spotters are retained by the League and unaffiliated with specific NFL teams, a measure required to ensure their objectivity.

All ATC spotters must meet the following criteria:

Maintain a current certification by the NATA BOC

Have an undergraduate degree from a four-year program

Have a minimum of 10 years' experience as an ATC

Have significant college and/or professional sports experience

Not hold paid full-time or part-time employment with an NFL team within the last 5 years

Not permitted to cover a game involving a team for which the spotter has had previous full-time employment