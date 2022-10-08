Joint NFL-NFLPA Statement: Joint Review of the Application of the NFL's Concussion Protocol

Background and Context and Evolution of the Protocols:

The NFL-NFLPA Concussion Evaluation and Management Protocol was formalized and adopted in 2013. Since that time, the parties' medical experts have recommended and the parties have agreed to numerous modifications of the protocols to improve the health and safety of players (e.g., the creation of the ATC spotter program, Booth UNCs, Emergency Action Plans, mandatory post-game reports, and improved video surveillance). Rather than being simply a "check the box" process, the Protocol was designed to ensure that highly credentialed and experienced physicians – approved and paid for by the NFL and NFLPA – are available on game day and to create a standardized approach to concussion evaluation where competitive decisions never usurp quality care. If a concern arises over compliance with the Protocol, either the NFLPA or the NFL can request an investigation into the actions of the medical staff which will be conducted jointly. The NFL-NFLPA CBA limits the scope of the parties' review to an objective assessment of whether each step required by the protocol was undertaken when a potential head injury is identified.