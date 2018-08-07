The 2018 Injury Reduction Plan: Initiatives to Advance Player Health and Safety

1. Preseason Practices

"The first part of our concussion reduction [strategy]," said Dr. Sills, "is around preseason practices—so we want to work with our clubs to look at how they're practicing, what types of drills are being done to see if we can drive that number [of concussions] down."

The NFL is sharing information across the league to educate, stimulate change and enhance player safety—including information about the causes of concussion, the helmets players wear, and injury data analysis, such as preseason practice concussion data.

2. Better Performing Helmets

The second part of the Injury Reduction Plan is a goal to get players out of lower-performing helmets and into better-performing helmets in an effort to decrease the risk of injury.

Each year, helmets undergo laboratory testing by biomechanical engineers appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association to evaluate which helmets best reduce head impact severity. The results of the laboratory tests are displayed on a poster and shared with NFL players, club equipment managers, as well as club medical, training and coaching staffs to help inform equipment choices. In 2018, based on the results of this study and the opinions of the biomechanical experts involved, the NFL and NFLPA will prohibit 10 helmet models from being worn by NFL players.

"We think getting players in better-performing helmets is an important step," Dr. Sills said.

It is important to note that no helmet can completely protect against serious brain and/or neck injuries a player might sustain while playing football, and that the results of this testing should not be extrapolated to collegiate, high school, or youth football.

3. Rules Changes

The third component of the Injury Reduction Plan is the enforcement of rules changes aimed at eliminating potentially risky behavior that could lead to injuries. Through these important changes, the NFL is leveraging data in an effort to improve player safety and evolve the game.

"This information is driving important on-field changes, such as the new lowering the head rule, and also discussions with coaches and team personnel about how we teach and coach these various techniques of play," said Dr. Sills. Throughout the offseason, the league is working with players, coaches, officials, medical personnel, media, and fans to communicate and educate about the new rules.