Coaching Safety at Every Level: A High School Football Coach's Perspective on Health and Safety

The Athletic Trainer's Role

Alongside coaches and parents, another vital component to player health and safety is the role of the athletic trainer. The bond between athletic trainers and players, Coach Donohue says, is unique.

"The athletic trainer, today, has a responsibility to help coaches and parents make decisions," he said.

As medical professionals, athletic trainers can make a critical difference at the moment an injury happens. They're also essential during treatment and recovery, but perhaps most importantly, research shows athletic trainers actually may help athletes avoid injury in the first place.

According to a study presented in 2012 at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) National Conference and Exhibition, athletic trainers provide significant health benefits including lower injury rates, fewer recurring injuries and improved concussion diagnosis.