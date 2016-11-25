Resources for Parents and Coaches

NFL Way to Play promotes proper playing technique across all levels of football. The educational initiative is designed to demonstrate proper technique, explain fundamental concepts and share best practices in an effort to better protect players from unnecessary risk. "NFL Way to Play is about recognizing good play each week: Knees bent. Pads down. Head up," … Continued

The mission of the NFL Foundation, the League's nonprofit organization representing the 32 clubs, is: "to support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football and the communities that support our game."

The HEADS UP initiative provides important information on preventing, recognizing, and responding to a concussion.

CDC has compiled an array of concussion information fact sheets. There is also information on the website about CDC's HEADS UP Concussion and Helmet Safety mobile app.

The poster is the result of a joint effort between the NFL, CDC and NFL Players Association, as well as 16 National Governing Bodies for Sport.

The National Federation of State High School Associations has released this list of guidelines to minimize "the risk of head trauma and concussion in all sports."

The National Federation of State High School Associations offers a free, online course on concussions. "This course highlights the impact of sports-related concussion on athletes, teaches how to recognize a suspected concussion, and provides protocols to manage a suspected concussion with steps to help players return to play safely after a concussion."