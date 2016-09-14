CDC Concussion Poster for Young Athletes

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) developed the poster below for display in locker rooms and gymnasiums in schools nationwide to "educate young athletes about concussion in all sports." A similar poster was developed for NFL players and "was displayed in every NFL locker room nationwide."
The poster is the result of a joint effort between the NFL, CDC and NFL Players Association, as well as 16 National Governing Bodies for Sport. It "describes the importance of recognizing a concussion, taking time to recover, and not returning to play too soon."