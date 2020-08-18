NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Educational Materials: Staying Safe During Practice

With training camp underway and on-field football activities ramping up, the NFL and NFLPA continue to share educational resources with clubs to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect the team environment.

In a video sent to clubs on August 17, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills shared best practices on staying as safe as possible during practices when physical distancing may not be possible. Since COVID-19 is most commonly spread from one person to another, players are asked to wear a face covering whenever possible – good options include a cloth face mask, a neck gaiter pulled up over the nose and mouth, or, when wearing a helmet, the Oakley Mouth Shield.

Dr. Sills also emphasized the importance of good hygiene practices. Consistent hand washing and rigorous cleaning practices are vital, but it's also important for players and team staff to keep personal items to themselves. Items like water bottles, towels and food should not be shared with teammates.

"Let's all do our part to keep the team as safe as possible throughout the season," concluded Dr. Sills.