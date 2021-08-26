NFL Partner Korey Stringer Institute Drives Progress in High School Sport Safety

The Korey Stringer Institute (KSI) has published its most recent report that provides a snapshot of state-level policies concerning sudden death and catastrophic injuries in high school sports. Since their robust efforts to strengthen these policies across the country, 38 states have adopted legislative or State High School Athletic Association changes improving on that baseline. This remarkable progress is chronicled in KSI's latest policy paper published in The American Journal of Sports Medicine in August 2021.

It's no coincidence that three-quarters of states have adopted changes in just three years. This nationwide movement towards stronger safety rules has been driven by the work of Team Up for Sports Safety (TUFSS), a KSI-led initiative aiming to propel the adoption of high school athletic policies proven to reduce the incidence of catastrophic sports injuries. The rapid, widespread success of TUFSS has been fueled by support from the National Football League Foundation and the National Athletic Trainers' Association along with numerous private donors.

A State-By-State Approach

As part of the TUFSS initiative, KSI hosts meetings within states and invites local high school sports leaders, health care providers, medical professionals and policy makers to engage in conversation aimed as fueling the adoption of health and safety policies that enhance the wellbeing of high school student athletes. Through the implementation of TUFSS-recommended policies and procedures, schools can be well prepared in the unfortunate event of a catastrophic injury, helping to reduce risk of athlete fatality from sudden cardiac arrest, traumatic head injuries, exertional heat stroke, and exertional sickling.

"We decided to do a state-based approach and make it a really targeted, individualized approach for the states," said Rebecca Stearns, Chief Operating Officer of KSI and Director of TUFSS.

The goal of each meeting is to leave with a policy document which decision makers can use to guide the implementation of new regulations – changes that may take the form of legislation, executive actions, rules changes, or other organizational reforms.

"In the last three years, the top five scoring states were all states that TUFSS visited," said Stearns. "We're proud of the fact that those are the states making the biggest score increase in the last three years. Also, none of the states ranked in the bottom five have had a TUFSS meeting yet."

Research, Advocacy and Education

The Korey Stringer Institute draws its name and inspiration from Korey Stringer, a Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman who passed away from exertional heat stroke in 2001. In an effort to prevent additional exertional heat stroke deaths, Stringer's widow, Kelci, joined forces with exertional heat stroke expert Dr. Douglas Casa at the University of Connecticut to form KSI, which launched in April 2010. KSI's mission is to provide research, education, advocacy and consultation to maximize performance, optimize safety and prevent sudden death for the athlete, warfighter and laborer.

The NFL and the NFL Foundation have been strong advocates for the work of KSI since its founding, providing funding and support for various initiatives including the Athletic Trainer Grant Program, which provided funding to public high schools with football programs with limited or no access to an athletic trainer.