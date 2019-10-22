NFL Way to Play promotes proper playing technique across all levels of football. The educational initiative is designed to demonstrate proper technique, explain fundamental concepts and share best practices in an effort to better protect players from unnecessary risk.
"NFL Way to Play is about recognizing good play each week: Knees bent. Pads down. Head up," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "NFL players and coaches are the best in the world at demonstrating excellent technique."
To watch the videos and for more information, please visit https://operations.nfl.com/football-ops/nfl-way-to-play/