NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

Jan 28, 2022

2021 Preseason Injury Data: Key Takeaways

Oct 28, 2021
CDC Shares NFL Vaccination Success Story as a Model for Society

Nov 30, 2021

NFL Launches Initiative to Increase Diversity in Sports Medicine

May 24, 2022

Injury Data Since 2015

Feb 07, 2022

NFL Awards $1 Million to Study Impact of Cannabis and CBD on Pain Management

Feb 01, 2022

Researchers from University of California San Diego and University of Regina to conduct innovative research studies evaluating the effects of cannabinoids on athletic pain management and performance
VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

Jan 28, 2022

Media Briefing Transcript: Dr. Allen Sills COVID-19 Updates at Special League Meeting, Dec. 15, 2021

Dec 16, 2021

CDC Shares NFL Vaccination Success Story as a Model for Society

Nov 30, 2021

NFL Presents: Diversity and Inclusion in Sports Medicine

Nov 11, 2021

2021 Preseason Injury Data: Key Takeaways

Oct 28, 2021

The Importance of Reporting COVID-19 Symptoms

Sep 28, 2021

NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols for the 2021 Regular Season

Aug 31, 2021

Preseason Injury Reduction

Aug 17, 2021

Preventing and Treating Exertional Heat Stroke

Aug 03, 2021

NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols for the 2021 Training Camp and Preseason

Jul 28, 2021

NFL Presents: Preventing and Treating Heat-Related Illness

Jul 22, 2021

About the NFL's Scientific Advisory Board

Jul 15, 2021

Optimizing SARS-CoV-2 Surveillance in the United States: Insights From the National Football League Occupational Health Program

Jun 15, 2021

Official Rules for Pain Management Funding Opportunity

Jun 08, 2021

NFL-NFLPA Pain Management Committee Accepting Applications for $1 Million in Research Funding

Jun 08, 2021

NFL Players Join "TODAY" Show to Discuss Mental Health

Jun 03, 2021

NFL Presents: Player Health & Safety Progress and Priorities

Apr 20, 2021