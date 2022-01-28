Featured Content
VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook
Jan 28, 2022
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
Health & Wellness Articles
NFL Awards $1 Million to Study Impact of Cannabis and CBD on Pain Management
Feb 01, 2022
Researchers from University of California San Diego and University of Regina to conduct innovative research studies evaluating the effects of cannabinoids on athletic pain management and performance
VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook
Jan 28, 2022
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
Media Briefing Transcript: Dr. Allen Sills COVID-19 Updates at Special League Meeting, Dec. 15, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Optimizing SARS-CoV-2 Surveillance in the United States: Insights From the National Football League Occupational Health Program
Jun 15, 2021
NFL-NFLPA Pain Management Committee Accepting Applications for $1 Million in Research Funding
Jun 08, 2021