NFL Expands Smart Heart Sports Coalition to Include 26 Members, Continuing to Drive CPR and AED Advocacy

NEW YORK, NY (June 1, 2023) – At the outset of National CPR and AED Awareness Week, the NFL today announced that it has expanded The Smart Heart Sports Coalition to 26 member organizations.

Founded in March 2023 in response to the life-saving emergency care provided to Damar Hamlin, the coalition is advocating for all 50 states to adopt evidence-based policies that will prevent fatal outcomes from Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) among high school students. The coalition is made up of men's and women's professional sports organizations and leading medical and advocacy groups.

The latest professional sports organizations which have signed on to the coalition are the National Women's Soccer League, Women's National Basketball Association, Women's Tennis Association and United States Tennis Association.

Additional new members include: American College of Cardiology, American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine, Heart Rhythm Society, Make Them Know Your Name, National Council of Youth Sports, National Football League Physicians Society, Parent Heart Watch, Simon's Heart, Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, and T.J. Carrie Foundation.

Since founding the coalition in March and sending letters to governors across the country, a number of states have taken action to enact one or more of the evidence-based policies proven to prevent death from Sudden Cardiac Arrest. These states include New Mexico, Kentucky, and Indiana. In addition, the coalition has engaged with policymakers in more states, including Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, where legislatures are still in session, and have more time to adopt these policies before the next school year and athletic calendar begins. According to the Korey Stringer Institute, only seven states have all three best-practice policies in place; nine states have none. The coalition is committed to continuing to work and collaborate with health advocates, school officials, and lawmakers to ensure all 50 states have the vital safeguards needed to prevent fatal injuries and save the lives of high school athletes.

"The addition of new partners to the coalition means more action, more impact and wider reach," said Jeff Miller, NFL Executive Vice President of Communications, Public Affairs and Policy. "We're looking forward to building upon our initial progress and continuing to advocate for these life-saving measures at the state-level. Our clubs and league remain committed to these efforts and to student athletes across the country."

As part of National CPR and AED Awareness Week, the NFL is activating at both the league and club levels. Later today, Commissioner Roger Goodell will address the American Heart Association CEO Roundtable, a cohort of nearly 50 Fortune 100 CEOs exclusively dedicated to improving employee and community health through evidence-based solutions, on CPR education and helping to build a nation of lifesavers. Commissioner Goodell will discuss how the NFL prioritizes safety and the importance of Emergency Action Plans.

In addition, the NFL Foundation is launching its CPR Education Grant later this month, making available $20,000 in funding to all 32 NFL clubs for CPR and AED education and equipment. This is the first step in providing more than $1 million to ensure high schools nationwide have proper training and equipment to respond to medical emergencies.

The NFL also has partnered with the American Red Cross to offer both Hands-Only CPR education and certification opportunities across all league offices in June and throughout the summer.