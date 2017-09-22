HeadHealthTECH Challenge III Webinar

Published: Sep 22, 2017 at 08:18 AM

On September 12, 2017, the National Football League (NFL), Football Research, Inc. (FRI) and Duke University's Clinical and Translational Science Institute (Duke CTSI) hosted an informational webinar for innovators to learn more about HeadHealthTECH Challenge III. TECH Challenge III, which is open through September 29, 2017, invites proposals focused on helmet technologies and surfaces that helmets contact, including turf, grass, other helmets and opponent padding.

