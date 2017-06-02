On May 24, 2017, the National Football League (NFL), Football Research, Inc. (FRI) and Duke University's Clinical and Translational Science Institute (Duke CTSI) hosted an informational webinar for innovators to learn more about HeadHealthTECH Challenge II. TECH Challenge II, which is open from April 18, 2017 through June 14, 2017, invites proposals focused on helmet technologies and surfaces that helmets contact, including turf, grass, other helmets and opponent padding.
HeadHealthTECH Challenge II Webinar
Published: Jun 02, 2017 at 08:25 AM