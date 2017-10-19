Year 2 bumps, slumps: Carson Wentz up, Ezekiel Elliott down

It does not look like Elliott has the same speed and quickness as he did last season. You don't see him playing with the same explosiveness -- he's not hitting the hole for 60-yard pickups like he did in 2016. Consider that through his first five games in 2016, he ran for 546 yards and five scores, while this year through five games, he only has 393 yards and two scores. Losing Ronald Leary and Doug Free from the Cowboys' offensive line has hurt him, but the decline in line play should not have made him worse by 1.5 yards per carry (Elliott's average dropped from 5.1 yards per carry in 2016 to 3.7 this year). I've noticed a difference in body language, especially when I was visiting Cowboys camp this summer. Is the off-field saga of his six-game suspension distracting him? Is he not quite 100 percent? Is he carrying any extra weight? It's hard to say.