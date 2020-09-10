With owners listening on racial justice, NFL players unlikely to sit out in Week 1

The players who privately expressed to me two weeks ago a desire to possibly boycott Week 1 of the NFL season were primarily frustrated with the lack of accountability within police departments. Days earlier, Jacob Blake had been shot in the back multiple times by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer, leaving Blake partially paralyzed, according to his family; the shooting sparked multiple pro athletes, including the NBA's Bucks, to sit out games in protest.

One of the players with whom I spoke at the time said he had been crying for three days. He struggled with how all the public protests and uncomfortable conversations had yet to stop the shooting and killing of unarmed Black people or resulted in the convictions of officers involved. His pain was shared among many players, some who spoke out on social media or to the press, and others who lent their voice in team meetings. The Lions were the first to cancel practice so everyone could process the issue internally. Other clubs followed the next day. And while the idea of boycotting a regular-season game was brought up during many conversations -- quarterback Russell Wilson told a radio audience that the Seahawks would not have played that week if there had been a preseason game, while Giants players Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard publicly mused about sitting out a regular-season contest -- the idea lost steam the farther the players got from the most recent shooting.

"That is a question that I think about, too," 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead said of the impact of boycotting a game. "But when I think about that question, it's not just about the act of us sitting out the game, it's about what is trying to be accomplished. If there was going to be immediate change from sitting out a game, no-brainer, I'm all for it because I'm definitely all for change. And when you're talking about a game versus affecting and changing lives in our society for the better, that's a no-brainer. I just would want to know what the plan is, what the end game is, what's the goal we're hoping to achieve with that."

Armstead and his 49ers teammates have in the meantime joined with team ownership to continue to push for change. San Francisco players had the final vote in how $1 million in team grants would be divided among nine nonprofit organizations working toward positive social change. Players on other teams also have joined with their club management to address social justice issues. Identifying the problem is one step; finding the best solution for change is another.

"That's a complex answer," Titans safety Kevin Byard said. "We do want change, and it obviously starts with voting and getting the right people in power and the right laws on to Congress and put in place to where we have protections when it comes to police brutality and things like that. But I do think that this is something that my generation might not even live to see [come to fruition]. It's going to take time. You're talking about 300 years of slavery, 100 years of Jim Crow laws that really was only 40 or 50 years ago.

"I do think we're headed in the right direction and taking the necessary steps; and when you're talking about the entire sports world -- the entire world in general -- being woke and actually moving in the right direction, the vibrations that everyone is putting out there as far as what they're standing for and their message is positive. But I do think it's going to take time. I don't think Jacob Blake or George Floyd is going to be the last time we see [an unarmed] Black man [shot or killed] by a police officer. That's the reality of it. If we think that just because we made a statement out there things are going to easily change, it's something we've got to keep hoping for and praying for and working and moving in the right direction."