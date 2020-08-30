Around the NFL

Packers CEO Mark Murphy challenges NFL owners regarding social justice: 'It's time to make changes'

Published: Aug 29, 2020 at 09:28 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Seahawks' Pete Carroll called out his coaching contemporaries Saturday as it concerned their commitment to social justice. Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy challenged NFL owners.

The Green Bay exec released a video outlining several initiatives the team is taking while urging others in his position to follow suit, marking the first time an individual at an ownership level has placed such a spotlight on his peers.

"They are in powerful, privileged positions and can make a huge difference, and, obviously, have close relations with everybody in all their organizations," Murphy said in the video. "It's time to make changes."

Murphy noted he met with his players Thursday and was taken by how upset but also united they were. The Packers came away with several measures they're prioritizing moving forward. Those include: more body cameras for police officers; getting people registered to vote; using the Johnsonville Tailgate Village as a polling station for the upcoming election in November; continued discussions with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin State Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke; making a $250,000 social justice impact grant (the team has already provided $500K in social justice grants this year).

"Racially motivated events over the last couple months have had an impact on our entire organization, particularly the horrific shooting of Jacob Blake," Murphy said. "... We feel this is an issue that obviously impacts the Black community but it's not up to just the Black community to solve this issue. It's on all of us. I often hear from fans that we should just stick to sports. I have to respectfully disagree. Sports has a long history of speaking out for positive change."

After summoning the likes of Jesse Owens and Jackie Robinson, Murphy reminded that legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi was early in the signing and support of Black players, going so far as to inform local businesses they would be blacklisted by the organization if they discriminated against its Black players. Murphy then called on sponsors, local businesses, community leaders and fans to get behind the team's off-the-field efforts.

"How could we celebrate the achievements of our Black players without acknowledging, supporting, and advocating their basic rights as American citizens? Murphy asked. "... The issues we're facing, they're not political issues, they're societal issues. They're issues affecting basic human rights."

Related Content

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll passionately sounds off on social issues in America, implores coaches to do more 
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll passionately sounds off on social issues in America, implores coaches to do more 

In lieu of holding what could be seen as an important practice with the season looming, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll opted to give his guys the day off on Saturday in favor of using the entirety of his routine media session to speak from the heart on what he's learned during this tumultuous time.
Bears coach Matt Nagy won't announce starting QB before opener vs. Lions
news

Bears coach Matt Nagy won't announce starting QB before opener vs. Lions

The Bears traded for Nick Foles during free agency to create competition with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback. That battle won't be won, at least publicly, until the season opener.
Patriots WR N'Keal Harry on mindset heading into Year 2: 'I would use excitement more than pressure'
news

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry on mindset heading into Year 2: 'I would use excitement more than pressure'

The Patriots were hoping N'Keal Harry would blossom into a big-time downfield threat last season. And then injuries came and wrecked shop on those plans. As a young receiver with the potential to be a major difference-maker, Harry isn't allowing the weight of expectation to get to him heading into Year 2. 
Training Camp Buzz: Chiefs hoist championship flag commemorating Super Bowl LIV win
news

Training Camp Buzz: Chiefs hoist championship flag commemorating Super Bowl LIV win

The Chiefs commemorated their memorable Super Bowl LIV win on a rainy Saturday afternoon by raising their championship flag in front of 5,000 season ticket holders inside Arrowhead Stadium. 
Bengals release statement urging action against racial discrimination and injustices
news

Bengals release statement urging action against racial discrimination and injustices

The Cincinnati Bengals released a statement on Saturday addressing the need for action against social injustice in the United States.  
Saturday's NFL training camp injury and roster news
news

Saturday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick left practice early while teammate Raekwon McMillan was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Donte Moncrief (11) arrives before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Carson, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

Jets planning to sign veteran receiver Donte Moncrief

The New York Jets are expected to sign veteran free agent wide receiver Donte Moncrief, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The former Colts starter spent last season with Carolina and Pittsburgh.
Tyrann Mathieu: Chiefs defense expects to pick up where it left off
news

Tyrann Mathieu: Chiefs defense expects to pick up where it left off

The Kansas City Chiefs defense wasn't glamorized after a Super Bowl-winning season, but going into the 2020 season, Tyrann Mathieu sees his squad as one of the best in the NFL.
Steelers' Mike Tomlin: 'It is our desire to be active participants in the formation of a more perfect union'
news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin: 'It is our desire to be active participants in the formation of a more perfect union'

On a day where a number of teams spoke out against social injustice, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers made sure to be a part of the conversation. Prior to the start of Friday night's scrimmage, the longtime Steelers head coach stood on the 50-yard line at Heinz Field and delivered a powerful statement that addressed the need for change and the club's commitment to being involved in those efforts.
Texans foundation donates $25K to Hurricane Laura relief
news

Texans foundation donates $25K to Hurricane Laura relief

The Houston Texans announced Friday that the team's foundation has donated $25,000 to the United Way of Orange County (Texas) to assist in relief and recovery efforts from Hurricane Laura.
Vikings, Colts players address media on social justice issues with backing of organizational leadership
news

Vikings, Colts players address media on social justice issues with backing of organizational leadership

Both the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts addressed the media on social justice issues with the backing of organizational leadership.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL