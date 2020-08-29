Seahawks HC Pete Carroll passionately sounds off on social issues in America, implores coaches to do more 

For some, the problems somehow continously fall on deaf ears, something Carroll stated we all should be on-board with given the simplicity of what's being fought for. He cited the country's checkered past as the underlying cause for the well-known struggles that impact the lives of Black people, and encouraged the uninformed and unwilling to listen.

"It's not that they're not telling us, they've been telling us the stories and we know what's right and what's wrong. We just have not been open to listen to it. We've been unwilling to accept the real history, we've been taught a false history of what happened in this country. We've been basing things on false premises and it has not been about equality for all, it has not been about freedom for all, not been opportunity for all, and it needs to be," Carroll said, before labeling what the country is experiencing as a "humanity issue."

There is no quick fix for the systemic racism and police brutality that permeate our society but Carroll expressed his belief in the power of making a collective effort to dismantle these problems. His first call was to his fellow coaches.

"Coaches, I'm calling on you, all coaches, let's step up," he said. "No more being quiet, no more being afraid to talk to topics, no more, 'Well I'm a little bit uncomfortable, I might lose my job over this because I've taken a stand here or there.' Screw it, we can't do that anymore and maybe if we do, we can be a leadership group that stands out and maybe others will follow us."

His second call centered around the upcoming election. The NFL accelerated its efforts earlier this month to encourage people to get out and vote, and Carroll, who has helped lead the NFL Votes initiative, implored everyone to exercise their rights come November in an effort to "stop the people that are getting in the way" of change.

"Well, we got 60 days. The March on Washington was all about commitment. Why not take these 60 days and make a commitment to vote? And march together to get everybody in this country to vote," he said. "So, that everybody has the voice, and everybody that needs to speak out gets heard. And we don't let anybody squelch any aspect of the voting potential. Not one freakin' vote. And we need to start now.

"We need to start the process. Register, get voted. All of our players will be officially registered today. That's a start. 60 days to march. A commitment to vote. Can we get that done? We can, we can do that. At least that's proactive right now. 'Cause the hardest part is what do you do? Well first, we get educated. We start working on ourselves and try to understand really what's happening. It's unequivocal.