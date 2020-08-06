Thursday, Aug 06, 2020 08:59 AM

NFL launches voting initiative 'NFL Votes'

NEW YORK -- The NFL today announced the launch of NFL Votes, a league-wide, non-partisan initiative that will support and encourage the civic engagement and voting of NFL players, legends, club and league personnel, and NFL fans from now until Election Day.

NFL Votes will focus on three key components of the electoral process: voter education, voter registration, and voter activation. These voting efforts are incorporated into the league's social justice initiative Inspire Change. As the league continues to amplify causes that players are most passionate about, prominent players and coaches have been vocal about the importance of voting, with some of their voices featured in the NFL Votes television spot launching today including: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, and head coach Pete Carroll.

"Today marks the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which was meant to ensure the right to vote for all Americans, prohibiting discrimination in voting based on race or color," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "Through meeting with players and legends to better understand causes and issues they are passionate about, we found a consensus around the importance of voting. That's why we're putting the power of our platform behind NFL Votes, aiming to inspire and encourage people to get educated about the voting process, to get registered to vote, and to ultimately exercise their right to vote."

The anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 signifies the importance of remaining engaged and the need for continued progress in positively impacting our communities. NFL Votes intends to ensure that the entire NFL Family is educated on the importance of exercising the fundamental right to vote and can make informed decisions on whether to engage in local, state, and presidential elections.

The league has partnered with three non-profit, non-partisan organizations on this initiative: I am a Voter, RISE to Vote, and Rock the Vote. These organizations were selected based on their individual mission, capacity, experience to engage communities, and expand voter participation and turnout. In the voter education phase, these organizations will provide educational seminars for players and club personnel during the first few weeks of training camp, followed by sessions for league employees and NFL Legends.

For more information visit www.nfl.com/votes.

About I Am a Voter

I Am a Voter. is a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement. We aim to make voter identity mainstream, aspirational, and an integral component of how anyone identifies themselves. Co-founded and launched by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in 2018, we work to inspire and excite this generation. Through positive, informative and empowering messaging, we seek to unify around a central truth: our democracy works best when we all participate.

About RISE to Vote

RISE is a national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations. RISE's non-partisan voter education and registration initiative, RISE to Vote, partners with teams, leagues and athletes to improve civic engagement in our country. The program engages thousands of players, coaches and staff on how to vote and why it matters, equipping them with the tools and knowledge to get involved, make a difference and inspire their fans to be civically active.

About Rock the Vote

Rock the Vote is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people. For 30 years, Rock the Vote has revolutionized the way we use culture, technology, education, and activism to increase civic participation among young people. Since its founding, Rock the Vote has processed over 12 million voter registrations and empowered its voters with information and resources to turn them out at more than 30 points above the national youth average with approximately 60% voting for the first time. Rock the Vote works to modernize the civic process and fights to protect young people's access to our democracy. Learn more at rockthevote.org and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @rockthevote.

