Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie: NFL owners must 'lead the way' on social justice issues

Published: Aug 30, 2020 at 06:45 PM
Jeffrey Lurie sees America concurrently battling two pandemics, and he isn't happy with how it's faring with either one.

The Philadelphia Eagles owner sounded off on several topics Sunday, including the country's handling of COVID-19 and race relations. He intimated both could lead to players missing games this season.

"There's so much pain both in our country and around the world, and obviously we're going through two terrible, terrible pandemics, one that's existed for the history of our entire country, the pandemic of systemic racism, violence to minorities, oppression, all that kind of activities that have been part of our history, and obviously the once-in-the-last-100-years health pandemic that's been devastating, as well," Lurie told reporters during a 50-minute video call.

Following a week in which NBA, WNBA and MLB teams elected not to play games and NFL teams opted not to practice to address social justice concerns, Lurie said he respects players taking a stand.

"I'm supportive of everything that's involved in terms of trying to create attention and social change, and I've always been that way," Lurie said. "And if we have to sacrifice, we have to sacrifice. But I guess my most important opportunity to discuss that would be what can we do that's really effective and it's not simply a statement but something that is going to have action involved with it."

His comments come a day after Packers CEO Mark Murphy detailed several initiatives his team is taking regarding social justice while also challenging NFL owners to follow suit. Lurie concurred.

"These are not minority issues," he said. "Us who are not in the minority have to lead the way as well. When I talk about ownership, that's what I'm talking about. We have to help everybody lead the way as well."

Other subjects Lurie addressed:

  • The Eagles are offering up Lincoln Financial Field as a polling location and providing other support designed to facilitate voting registration and participation.
  • Lurie has been pleased with how the NFL is dealing with the novel coronavirus: "I am optimistic that we'll be able to play our games. So far, things are going awfully well in terms of the protocols. They're very, very detailed, and rightly so. I'm optimistic, but I'm also really cognizant that the virus will control that. We will not control that."
  • Lurie acknowledged the league mishandled Colin Kaepernick's protests four years ago: "I think that the NFL probably didn't listen well enough to what he was really saying because I think that we could have, as a league, listened more."
  • Lurie called DeSean Jackson's social media posts from the summer involving quotes falsely attributed to Adolph Hitler "disgusting and appalling," while noting the veteran wide receiver has shown repentance: "So far, everything that we've asked him to do to both educate himself and to learn and take action, he's done completely. So, I would hope that would continue."

