Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie: NFL owners must 'lead the way' on social justice issues

Jeffrey Lurie sees America concurrently battling two pandemics, and he isn't happy with how it's faring with either one.

The Philadelphia Eagles owner sounded off on several topics Sunday, including the country's handling of COVID-19 and race relations. He intimated both could lead to players missing games this season.

"There's so much pain both in our country and around the world, and obviously we're going through two terrible, terrible pandemics, one that's existed for the history of our entire country, the pandemic of systemic racism, violence to minorities, oppression, all that kind of activities that have been part of our history, and obviously the once-in-the-last-100-years health pandemic that's been devastating, as well," Lurie told reporters during a 50-minute video call.

Following a week in which NBA, WNBA and MLB teams elected not to play games and NFL teams opted not to practice to address social justice concerns, Lurie said he respects players taking a stand.

"I'm supportive of everything that's involved in terms of trying to create attention and social change, and I've always been that way," Lurie said. "And if we have to sacrifice, we have to sacrifice. But I guess my most important opportunity to discuss that would be what can we do that's really effective and it's not simply a statement but something that is going to have action involved with it."

His comments come a day after Packers CEO Mark Murphy detailed several initiatives his team is taking regarding social justice while also challenging NFL owners to follow suit. Lurie concurred.

"These are not minority issues," he said. "Us who are not in the minority have to lead the way as well. When I talk about ownership, that's what I'm talking about. We have to help everybody lead the way as well."

Other subjects Lurie addressed: