Detroit Lions' response to Jacob Blake shooting affirmation of sea change in NFL

The morning began as most mornings do with the Detroit Lions. Head coach Matt Patricia stood before the players and opened up the floor for discussion about anything on the guys' minds. Within minutes, it was obvious that this was not a morning like most other mornings. Football had taken a backseat to life.

On Sunday night, Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, was shot at point-blank range seven times in the back by a Kenosha (Wis.) police officer as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle. The video went viral on Monday, and by Tuesday morning, it hung in the air as the Lions gathered for practice.

When Patricia opened the floor, an intense discussion ensued about police brutality against people of color. The team had had the same discussion during the offseason, but that was virtually. On Tuesday, they could see each other in person. They could feel the emotion. The situation was more real. More raw.

Patricia realized this and canceled practice. The players then gathered in front of the training facility and flanked both sides of a large white board on which their feelings were printed in blue block letters: THE WORLD CAN'T GO ON!

"We got together as a team and felt that this was something that just can't be talked about anymore without being recognized," guard Oday Aboushi told me later in the day by phone. "It was something that really shook a lot of guys. It's a fear that a lot of guys live with every day, a lot of my teammates live with every day who are Black. It's something where a simple drive to work can be dangerous for some guys on my team.

"At the end of the day, I don't deal with that same type of thought process, I don't deal with that same kind of injustice, but these guys truly live it. For families to live that, and for my teammates to have that as a reality for them, is really heart-crushing and it's something that, at the end of the day, everybody on the team should really identify with -- the amount of hurt and injustice that is right there."