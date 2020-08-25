Lions cancel practice in response to Jacob Blake shooting

Lions defensive end Trey Flowers told reporters that players had learned from what the NBA has done in social justice messaging and they will push the franchise to do more to support the cause.

"You might step on some toes, you might ruffle some feathers, but in order for change to happen, it has to get uncomfortable," Flowers said.

Lions coach Matt Patricia said that it didn't feel right to proceed with a standard practice day.

"I didn't feel right about going out there and trying to run some football drill without talking to our team," Patricia told reporters. "As far as I'm concerned when things are hard in the world there's two things I check. First is my family, and the second is this football team and the guys in that locker room. And making sure that everybody is OK. And that was my mindset walking in today was just to make sure that everybody was OK. And honestly, it was a long conversation, a lot of listening. Trey Flowers said something in the spring to me that was so impactful to me. ... He said it can be so simple: Just listen.

"I just wanted to listen and there was some amazing, amazing conversation, and really I just give credit to our players for being open and caring for each other and loving each other enough to have that conversation, to share, to trust, to have that space to speak and to listen. I know there's the football side of it, but quite frankly if we made a difference or we impacted people that affects them in the long run, football's only for so long. So I think that was what was important for us today, and I'm just proud of our guys, the players in that locker room for speaking and leading. This is a player-led team, there's no doubt. These guys are super intelligent, super smart and they have some amazing things to say that quite frankly I just have to listen and follow."

Patricia added: "Just proud of our players. I challenge everybody to do this. I challenge everybody in the league to do it. To go out there and continue these conversations and to listen. These are real stories. ... We want to be a part of the solution."

Matthew Stafford said he's never been more proud of his team, adding zero football was discussed during Tuesday morning's team meeting and Patricia opened up the floor for players to speak.

"Football is the last thing on our mind at the moment, to be honest with you," Stafford said, per The Detroit News.

"The biggest thing for us was, how do we get our voices heard? We have a lot of guys in this locker room with a lot to say and a lot of guys that are extremely smart and talented speakers and understand so much of what's going on," Stafford added.

"It's the first time that we've all been in the same room to talk about it and had the ability to see each other's faces ... and just feel that. Obviously it's something that continues to happen. And the level of frustration and anger is palpable."