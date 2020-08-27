Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard: Sitting out regular-season game an option

Around the NFL

The New York Giants practiced Thursday, but two of the franchise's more prominent players aren't ruling out future protests in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, by Kenosha (Wisconsin) police.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Sterling Shepard told reporters the team has not ruled out potentially sitting out a regular-season game, following in the footsteps of players from the NBA, WNBA and other professional sports leagues Wednesday. The NBA and WNBA announced Thursday that the day's games also would be postponed as players protest the latest shooting of a Black person by police in the U.S.

Barkley said any future decision would be discussed within the team leadership group and those conversations would remain between the players.

"I can't really just go and speak on behalf of the whole league," Barkley said, "but for us, that's something that we're going to talk about within our groups, within our team. What's talked about in meetings, in players' meetings, stays in players' meetings.

"Going on with what the NBA did, I definitely commend them for doing that. The WNBA, the ladies, did it, too. I want to commend them for standing up, using their platform and using their voice. But for us to say, the Giants and the NFL, that's the stuff that's part of our discussions going on. We've been given an opportunity for our leadership group and to be able to talk to the team and try to figure out things we can do to try to help."

Shepard's comments mirrored Barkley's.

"As far as what we're going to do and the steps we're going to take next, that's something that we're in discussion about," Shepard said. "It's sad that we have to take the time away from football and prepare for a season that is coming up here pretty soon to talk about these things, another senseless shooting that's happened. It's sad that it has to be that way. But yeah, as far as what we're going to do next, I'm going to talk to my teammates and the leadership group and the coaches and we're going to come up with a plan."

A number of NFL teams canceled practice and team activities Thursday, using the day to reflect on the currents events in the country and to raise awareness to social injustice and police brutality.

"I saw a lot of teams cancelled practice," Barkley said. "We had that conversation. We felt that we wanted to be able to continue to go out there and practice if we were all in the right mind space, which we all agreed that we were. Obviously, we've been talking. We're going to come up with something that we want to be able to do. Hopefully, it's soon."

Giants coach Joe Judge said he would not get into hypotheticals on if Friday's scrimmage could be canceled.

"Right now, we're planning on having the scrimmage tomorrow," Judge said. "We'll continue the conversations with our team later on and we'll see where that takes us."

Barkley said Judge and the Giants' coaching staff have done a good job of supporting the players through this week.

"Coach Judge has been doing a really great job," Barkley said. "All the coaches have been doing a really great job of hearing us, listening us out and being on board with us."

The Giants open the regular season Sept. 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Ravens call for arrest of police who killed Breonna Taylor, shot Jacob Blake in statement
Ravens call for arrest of police who killed Breonna Taylor, shot Jacob Blake in statement

On a day rife with calls and action for social reform, the Ravens delivered an emphatic team statement that called for, among other things, the arrest and charges for the police officers responsible for the killing of Breonna Taylor and the shooting of Jacob Blake. 
Steelers, Eagles will not host fans to start season
Steelers, Eagles will not host fans to start season

The Steelers and Eagles announced they will not permit fans at home games to open the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buffalo Bills place kicker Stephen Hauschka (4) watches during an NFL football training camp in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (James P. McCoy/The Buffalo News via AP, Pool)
Bills release K Stephen Hauschka, P Lachlan Edwards

Following three seasons in Buffalo, veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka is looking for a new squad after the Bills released him on Thursday. Punter Lachlan Edwards was also released, with rookie sixth-round pick Tyler Bass likely taking over for Hauschka and Corey Bojorquez retaining the top spot punting. 
Eagles OT Andre Dillard out for season after suffering biceps injury
Eagles OT Andre Dillard out for season after suffering biceps injury

Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard has suffered a biceps injury that will require season-ending surgery, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kevin White smiles as he pauses during an NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
49ers sign former first-round pick WR Kevin White 

Kevin White is getting another opportunity to play. The San Francisco 49ers have signed the former first-round pick to a one-year deal.
Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage (27) runs drills during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins trade RB Kalen Ballage to Jets

The Miami Dolphins are trading running back Kalen Ballage to the New York Jets, Ian Rapoport reported. He'll be reunited with coach Adam Gase.
Chicago Bears rookie running back David Montgomery (32) looks up from the field during a NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears won the game 20-13. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
Bears RB David Montgomery (groin) expected to miss 2-4 weeks

David Montgomery's groin injury might not keep him out as long as Bears fans feared. The running back is expected to be out two to four weeks.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy smiles while being announced over the public address system as he walks onto the field as a new member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame before the Green Bay Packers 2016 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. The game was canceled for player safety reasons due to the condition of the paint on the turf field. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Tony Dungy joins Pro Football Hall of Fame's selection committee

The Pro Football Hall of Fame added Tony Dungy as an at-large selector on its selection committee, the Hall announced Thursday.
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) Passes the ball during an NFL football camp scrimmage in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Ryan Meyer via AP)
Bengals RB Joe Mixon missing practices due to migraines

The mystery surrounding Joe Mixon's absence from Cincinnati Bengals practice has an answer. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Mixon has been dealing with migraines.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) celebrates after making an interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Thursday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is back with the team. Howard was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list after a 16-day stay. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
Multiple NFL teams cancel practice Thursday in wake of Jacob Blake shooting
Multiple NFL teams cancel practice Thursday in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

Multiple NFL teams canceled their practices Thursday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by Kenosha (Wisconsin) police.
