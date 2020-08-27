Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard: Sitting out regular-season game an option

The New York Giants practiced Thursday, but two of the franchise's more prominent players aren't ruling out future protests in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, by Kenosha (Wisconsin) police.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Sterling Shepard told reporters the team has not ruled out potentially sitting out a regular-season game, following in the footsteps of players from the NBA, WNBA and other professional sports leagues Wednesday. The NBA and WNBA announced Thursday that the day's games also would be postponed as players protest the latest shooting of a Black person by police in the U.S.

Barkley said any future decision would be discussed within the team leadership group and those conversations would remain between the players.

"I can't really just go and speak on behalf of the whole league," Barkley said, "but for us, that's something that we're going to talk about within our groups, within our team. What's talked about in meetings, in players' meetings, stays in players' meetings.

"Going on with what the NBA did, I definitely commend them for doing that. The WNBA, the ladies, did it, too. I want to commend them for standing up, using their platform and using their voice. But for us to say, the Giants and the NFL, that's the stuff that's part of our discussions going on. We've been given an opportunity for our leadership group and to be able to talk to the team and try to figure out things we can do to try to help."

Shepard's comments mirrored Barkley's.