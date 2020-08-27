Multiple NFL teams cancel practice Thursday in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

Multiple NFL teams canceled their practices Thursday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by Kenosha (Wisconsin) police.

The Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans all canceled their practices, while the Arizona Cardinals, who were not scheduled to practice Thursday, announced they would not hold team activities. NFL Network's James Palmer reported the Denver Broncos decided not to practice following a meeting that lasted over two hours.

The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday night that it would not hold its scrimmage Thursday.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Packers players met as a team Thursday morning and the team's leadership council met with coach Matt LaFleur, and this afternoon the team will screen Ava DuVernay's 13th, a documentary on the history of racial inequality in the U.S. and the country's prison-industrial complex.

In their announcement, the Colts said they plan to use the time to discuss and work "towards making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities."

The Broncos released the following statement in support of their players:

"Following a team meeting this morning to discuss the horrific events in Kenosha, Wis., and the many social injustices around the country, the Denver Broncos have canceled all football activities today," the statement read. "As an organization, we are outraged and disgusted with the shooting of Jacob Blake. Our hears go out to his children, family and the entire Kenosha community. While this tragedy took place in Melvin Gordon's hometown of Kenosha, this hits home for all of us. In the strongest terms, we condemn policy brutality, excessive force and these senseless acts of violence that have caused so much pain. It is time for accountability and real police reform. The players are standing together as a team. More importantly, they are standing up for those who need them the most.