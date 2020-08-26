NFL players react to Bucks' decision to not play NBA playoff game in protest

All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to not play in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

Called off: Games between Milwaukee and Orlando, Houston and Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland. The NBA said all three games would be rescheduled, yet did not say when. The WNBA later announced it too was postponing its playoff games slated for Wednesday: Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream, Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury. Major League Baseball's Milwaukee Brewers have also postponed their home game against the Cincinnati Reds. The game is listed as postponed on the league site with multiple reports citing the Brewers are doing so in protest of the Blake shooting.

The dramatic series of moves began when the Bucks -- the NBA's team from Wisconsin, a state rocked in recent days by the shooting by Kenosha (Wisconsin) police officers of Jacob Blake, a Black man -- didn't take the floor for their playoff game against the Magic.

The Bucks' decision to sit out their game Wednesday did not go unnoticed by NFL players, many of whom have expressed their outrage this week regarding the latest police shooting of a Black person in the U.S.

The Detroit Lions canceled practice Tuesday in response to the shooting, and the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have issued statements that they were "deeply troubled" and "deeply disturbed" by the viral video of the shooting.