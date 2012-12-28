Around the League

Presented By

Wish list: What eliminated NFL teams need in 2013

Published: Dec 28, 2012 at 08:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Ten teams have made the NFL playoffs. Five more teams are fighting for the final two spots in the NFC.

That leaves 17 teams already looking to next year. Many of them will be looking for new coaches, but coaching only can do so much. All of the eliminated teams have major roster holes they need to fill this offseason.

Here's a look at the most pressing need for each squad heading into the new year.

AFC

Miami Dolphins: They need skill players who can win one-on-one matchups. There just aren't any difference makers in Ryan Tannehill's receiver group. Two of the better offensive players -- Brian Hartline and Reggie Bush -- are free agents. Coach Joe Philbin needs to find some explosive players to help Tannehill.

Lombardi: Right way to fix a team

As Black Monday nears, Michael Lombardi says teams must avoid knee-jerk changes and stick to their philosophy. More ...

Pittsburgh Steelers: It sounds crazy, but they need pass rushers most of all. No one on the team has topped five sacks. James Harrison has declined rapidly, and LaMarr Woodley is coming off a very poor season.

San Diego Chargers:Philip Rivers needs better protection. There's no reason to believe Rivers will be off the team in 2013, but he's a true pocket quarterback who can't succeed with pressure in his face all the time. There is enough talent on this roster to quickly contend again.

New York Jets: Where to start? There are so many problems with the Jets' offense, and coach Rex Ryan clearly doesn't know how to fix them himself. A strong personnel voice with a true long-term vision is needed because there are no quick fixes.

Cleveland Browns: The Browns need another option at quarterback via free agency, trade or the draft. Brandon Weeden is going to have to learn another system, and he hasn't shown enough to take the job next year without competition.

Tennessee Titans: This was a tough one. There is a lot wrong with the Titans, but they have promise sprinkled throughout their roster. More than anything, they need a new direction on defense. They have way too much talent to be last in the NFL in points allowed.

Buffalo Bills: We could pick on the vanilla defensive scheme, but the talent is sufficient for a new coach to win with on defense. That's not true at quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick is a system guy who will look very out of place if Chan Gailey is let go. General manager Buddy Nix already waited a year too long to get competition for Fitzpatrick.

Oakland Raiders: The secondary is so far below acceptable NFL standards that it makes it tough to evaluate the rest of the defense. GM Reggie McKenzie needs a number of good drafts to upgrade this roster, but the secondary should come first.

Jacksonville Jaguars:They need a decision maker who recognizes that even an improved Blaine Gabbert is not a solution at quarterback, then will go out and find a solution (not to mention a pass rush). Much easier said than done.

Kansas City Chiefs: The franchise will have to start over nearly from scratch on offense. The team truly has no viable quarterback options who are likely to be on the roster next year.

NFC

Schein: 'Black Monday' predictions

_Schein-65x90.jpg

With "Black Monday" looming, many coaches and general managers are on the hot seat. Adam Schein offers his forecast. More ...

St. Louis Rams: The offense needs time and patience. We'd focus on the defense, where the Rams have the makings of a really special group. Adding some help at outside linebacker and safety virtually would complete the unit.

New Orleans Saints: Now that the Saints worked out their situation with coach Sean Payton, the most pressing need is finding a pass rusher who can win one-one-one matchups. The team relies on Steve Spagnuolo to out-scheme opponents too much.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: You can't buy what the Bucs need. They need Josh Freeman's accuracy, consistency and decision-making to improve. Barring that, they need another draft like they had in 2012. Another upgrade in talent like that would give this roster a real chance.

Carolina Panthers: It's hard to overstate how much their interior defensive linemen have struggled since Ron Rivera took over the team.

Arizona Cardinals: The quarterback position is so obvious that we'll skip over it for now. The team's awful long-term situation at offensive tackle will make it difficult for any quarterback to succeed.

Detroit Lions: We could go in a lot of directions here, but let's go back to the same problem we saw for this team before the season. Jim Schwartz never will have the defense he wants until he seriously upgrades the secondary.

Philadelphia Eagles: The biggest challenge for the next coach: There are a lot of disparate parts that were signed to play in since-discarded schemes. The offensive line will need a new direction with Howard Mudd likely out of the picture. (Michael Vick approves. Not that he'll be on the team).

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW