Winners and Losers from Training Camp Week 1

Carlos Hyde, San Francisco 49ers: We hate to call Hyde a "winner" based on the misfortune of his teammates, but there's no denying that Hyde is now slated for a big role in the 49ers' offense. Kendall Hunter, who was slated to have a sizable role, is out for the season with a torn ACL. LaMichael James is out at least a month with a dislocated elbow. Marcus Lattimore isn't ready yet, and there's no telling if he will be this season.