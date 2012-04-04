Will Mark Sanchez progress like Eli Manning?

Mark Sanchez disappointed in his third season as starter with the New York Jets, leading to heavy criticism that he's no longer the answer for Rex Ryan & Co at Florham Park.
Eli Manning is now the owner of two Super Bowl MVP awards with the New York Giants, but he similarly struggled in the early days of his career. Is it unfair to write off Sanchez when his Gotham QB counterpart provides a clear example of the power of patience?
In the first edition of He Said, He Said, Around The League's Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler offer two opinions on a hot buzz topic in the NFL.