Will Jacksonville Jaguars fine Maurice Jones-Drew?

Fred Taylor doesn't seem to think that his buddy, Maurice Jones-Drew, will show up to training camp on time. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Mike Mularkey would rather not take a guess.
Mularkey said Monday that he doesn't know if Jones-Drew will be in camp.
"Every player had to sign that they got the information in regards to training camp. Somebody signed at the (Jones-Drew) household we sent it to. Everybody is aware of when it starts, when they have to be here." Mularkey said, via the Florida Times-Union.
The Jaguars can fine Jones-Drew up to $30,000 per day if he's not at training camp. Mularkey wouldn't say if the Jaguars would take that step if Jones-Drew continues his holdout after skipping the team's mandatory minicamp. This is a standoff without a logical conclusion. Someone will have to blink.
"I'm OK with the way everything has gone down," Mularkey said. "The one thing I will not do is send a message through the media. I hopefully will never do that by accident. We'll deal with the players who are here and are hoping he is one of them."
Jaguars general manager Gene Smith seemed to send a message through the media when he flatly said the team will not consider giving Jones-Drew a new deal with two years left on his contract. The next message will be delivered Thursday, when Jaguars training camp starts, and we expect it to be delivered by Jones-Drew without saying a word.