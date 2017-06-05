Why you should root for the Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks destroyed the Broncos (and mostly Manning) in one of the most lopsided Super Bowls in NFL history. Super Bowl blowouts were a thing in the 1980s and part of the '90s before a long stretch of competitive games. And then the Seahawks happened. The Broncos were doomed from the first play from scrimmage, because Manning had another one of his patented playoff pratfalls that became the hallmark of his career. I mean, I sat there before the game with one NFL scout, and the broadcast went to Manning walking into the stadium. The scout said, "He looks like this is the last place on Earth he wants to be." Of course, we were in New Jersey, so there was probably some truth to that. But it really showed up on the field.