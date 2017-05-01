Which team won the 2017 NFL Draft? Browns, Jags, 49ers lead the pack

I'm taking Cleveland on this one. The Browns are still a long way from being competitive, but they put themselves in a nice position this past weekend. They selected the best player in the draft (DE Myles Garrett), the most versatile defensive back (S Jabrill Peppers) and a tight end with enormous upside (David Njoku) in the first round. They also landed a quarterback of the future in DeShone Kizer. But what puts them over the top is the five additional picks they will have in 2018 as a result of some smart trades. On paper, this franchise is starting to move in the right direction. I'll say the San Francisco 49ers had the best draft. They fleeced Chicago out of a bunch of picks that they used to trade for other needs -- namely linebacker Reuben Foster. I think they got one of the best defensive linemen in Solomon Thomas and the best linebacker in Foster in the draft. The Niners had the worst defense last season, and they immediately improved that unit.