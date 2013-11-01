What you need to know about the Week 9 injury report

It's Friday. The Buffalo Bills don't know who will be their starting quarterback Sunday. It's looking more like Thad Lewis will not get the call.
Lewis, the team's starter for the last three weeks, was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report. Coach Doug Marrone told reporters that the quarterback situation is uncertain. Lewis was seen returning to practice Friday, but he reportedly was not throwing the ball like the rest of the team's quarterbacks.
Marrone said Lewis might be put through workouts Friday or Saturday to gauge his readiness for the game, but the "doubtful" tag says it all. It sounds like undrafted rookie Jeff Tuel is the most likely option to start, although veteran Matt Flynn also might get a surprise call against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here is the other injury report news you need to know from Week 9:
- The Bills received some good news. C.J. Spiller will be back on the field Sunday after he sat out last week's game with a hamstring injury. He's probable.
- Michael Vick (hamstring) officially is out for Philadelphia's game against the Oakland Raiders, as expected. Nick Foles will start at quarterback for the Eagles. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who tweaked his ankle in practice earlier in the week, is probable.
- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White (hamstring) returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable. He missed the last two Falcons games and will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
- Houston Texans running backs Ben Tate (ribs) and Arian Foster (hamstring) both practiced again Friday. Coach Gary Kubiak said Tate will be ready to go against the Indianapolis Colts and Foster will be a game-time decision, per the Houston Chronicle. Foster is questionable. Tate said the pain in his four cracked ribs has gotten to a tolerable level in which he can play through discomfort.
- The Dallas Cowboys listed DeMarcus Ware (thigh) as doubtful once again for Sunday's clash against the Minnesota Vikings. So much for returning sooner than expected. Wide receiver Miles Austin (hamstring) also is doubtful. Cornerback Morris Claiborne (hamstring) is out.
- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh indicated that guard Kelechi Osemele (back/knee) is out this week for the team's matchup against the Cleveland Browns and unlikely to play again this season. That's a huge loss. He's a big asset as a run blocker when healthy.
- Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro is out with an ankle injury. Look for Patriots rookie defensive tackle Chris Jones to make some noise against Pittsburgh's interior line Sunday.
- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marques Colston (knee) is questionable. He did not practice Friday, which is not a great sign for his prospects Sunday against the New York Jets.
- The Saintsactivated linebacker Jonathan Vilma from IR-designation to return on Saturday. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that all indications are Vilma will be on the field Sunday against the Jets.
- New England Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib (hip) ramped up his practice activity this week. He's questionable, but it sounds like he'll play against the Steelers.
- The Patriotsplaced defensive tackleTommy Kelly on IR on Saturday, ending his season. Kelly suffered a knee injury in Week 5.
- Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (knee) is probable to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite missing two practices this week. Wide receiver Percy Harvin is out once again.
- Rams running back Zac Stacy (foot) practiced fully on Thursday. Even though he's listed as questionable, he should play against the Tennessee Titans. St. Louis defensive end Robert Quinn is questionable with an illness.
- The Panthersactivated running back Jonathan Stewart off the physically unable to perform list Saturday.
- Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Houston Texans. He had a limited practice Thursday, but sat out Friday.