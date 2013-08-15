Around the League

What we learned: Michael Vick looks like Eagles' QB

Published: Aug 15, 2013 at 04:39 PM
Gregg Rosenthal

Chip Kelly doesn't want to give away too much in the preseason. But the Eagles coach can't help himself.

Michael Vick took charge of Philadelphia's starting quarterback race Thursday night with another superb performance, which only got me more excited for the regular season. If this was Kelly keeping his offense under wraps, how will things look in Week 1?

The Eagles played fast and showed a ton of creative formations. Vick and Nick Foles both looked comfortable, but Vick looked better. Foles continues to struggle with ball security, but Kelly is in no hurry to end this battle.

"You can put your pens down if you think we're going to name a starting QB in this room right now," Kelly said after the game.

The big takeaway: Philadelphia has two promising quarterback options. And the Eagles are going to be awfully fun to watch.

Here's what else we learned during Thursday's four games:

Philadelphia Eagles 14, Carolina Panthers 9

  1. The Panthers' first-team offense has struggled throughout the preseason. Cam Newton stayed in for 32 plays Thursday in order to find a rhythm. Carolina had poor pass protection, and Newton was off target too often. The Panthers have 13 points and one turnover in eight preseason series.
  1. LeSean McCoy is going to like playing for Kelly. McCoy made a few ridiculous ankle-breaking runs. He's ready for the regular season.
  1. Chris Polk has earned a look as Philadelphia's backup running back, but he's coughed up the ball in successive weeks. Meanwhile, Felix Jones suffered a rib injury on his only carry. He might not make the team.
  1. No. 3 receiver battle alert: With Armanti Edwards out for the Panthers, Ted Ginn caught two passes for 39 yards. David Gettis might have locked up a roster spot with a big night.

Cleveland Browns 24, Detroit Lions 6

  1. Being a Browns fan isn't easy. On a night when quarterback Brandon Weeden looked sensational, the team suffered four big injuries: Guard Jason Pinkston (ankle), linebacker Barkevious Mingo (bruised lung), tight end Gary Barnidge (shoulder) and running back Dion Lewis (broken leg) all left the game.

Mingo was sent to the hospital for an overnight stay. Lewis' status on the team has to be in doubt. (He was the favorite to be the backup running back.) Pinkston left the stadium in a walking boot with crutches. Ultimately, these injuries matter more than Weeden's performance.

  1. Weeden might win the Tony Banks Memorial Preseason MVP award. He threw a handful of beautiful passes on his way to 117 yards and two touchdowns in 12 attempts. He fits a vertical offense well. The best news of the night: Trent Richardson looked spry in his six carries.
  1. After an offseason of hype, Browns tight end Jordan Cameron caught two touchdown passes. Rob Chudzinski and Norv Turner know how to create tight end production.
  1. The Browns' defense forced three consecutive three-and-outs against Matthew Stafford to start the game.

Baltimore Ravens 27, Atlanta Falcons 23

  1. Joe Flacco's box-score line (7-of-9 passing for 111 yards, one TD, one INT) is deceiving. The Ravens managed just three first downs in the first half, including a slant that Torrey Smith took 77 yards to the house. Outside of Smith and Ray Rice, Flacco doesn't have a reliable receiver. Dallas Clark didn't play, and Visanthe Shiancoe struggled with drops again. This could be a season-long issue for the Ravens.
  1. Steven Jackson and the Falcons' first-string offensive line looked better this week. Jackson's lateral agility remains an issue, but he still can run downhill. For the second consecutive week, Jacquizz Rodgers was used as a pure backup as opposed to a change-of-pace back.
  1. Roddy White was forced from the game with an ankle injury, though it didn't appear to be serious. With White and Tony Gonzalez out of the lineup, Julio Jones predictably dominated the aerial attack for Atlanta's first-team offense.
  1. Falcons backup quarterback Dominique Davis completed his first eight passes Thursday after an 0-of-5 start last week. He showed enough to keep general manager Thomas Dimitroff from shopping for a veteran clipboard holder.

Chicago Bears 33, San Diego Chargers 28

  1. This was about as ugly as it gets for the Chargers. They had four turnovers in 25 minutes, spotting the Bears 20 points when the starters were in the game. Philip Rivers had two turnovers and was very frustrated.
  1. Bears rookie linebacker Jon Bostic had the hit of the night. It's very possible Bostic will win the starting middle linebacker job with D.J. Williams banged up.
  1. The Chargers' offensive line was dominated by the Bears, who still have a ton of talent on their defensive line.
  1. All reports regarding Bears rookie guard Kyle Long's play have been very positive.
  1. Chargers defensive end Corey Liuget suffered a shoulder injury. That's one to watch.

