What to watch for: Viewing tips for Week 7 games

Only two teams have scored 20-or-more points in every game this season: Denver and Buffalo (although the Bills haven't scored over 24 points). The Bills surprisingly were able to run their offense with Thad Lewis at the helm last week. This will not be a cakewalk for Miami.

***Further reading:***

***Further viewing:***

Manti Te'o has been a bit of a problem for San Diego's defense. The Chargers expected him to be a "plug and play" starter, but he has struggled on the field. This is a defense that has all sorts of problems. If ever there was a game for Maurice Jones-Drew to break out, this is it.

***Further reading:***

***Further viewing:***

***Further reading:***

***Further viewing:***

The Patriots have won six straight in the rivalry. To make it seven, they are going to have to get contributions from rookie second-round pick Jamie Collins. The rarely used linebacker is likely to get most of the snaps in place of Jerod Mayo, who is out for the season.

***Further reading:***

***Further viewing:***

There are differing schools of thought about Nick Foles' status moving forward. NFL Media columnist Mike Silver believes the quarterback job is Foles' to lose, while NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport hears Michael Vick should get his job back. If Foles continues to play lights out, we can't see Chip Kelly taking him out of the lineup.

***Further reading:***

***Further viewing:***

<table width="215px" align="right"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <content:static src="/widgets/custom/packages/A_Football_Life_include.html"></content:static></td> </tr> </tbody> </table>

Yes, the Packers are banged up, but this one's a tall order for a Browns team led by Brandon Weeden. Especially if he continues to leave Jordan Cameron out in the cold. Brian Hoyer did a better job targeting the talented young tight end, and Cleveland doesn't have a shot unless Weeden finds Cameron early and often.

***Further reading:***

***Further viewing:***

When we spoke with Titans tight end Delanie Walker before the season, he talked about a Tennessee team that was being molded in San Francisco's image. They're run-heavy and boast an intriguing defense, but the Titans would need a flawless game from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to pull off the upset. Everything we know about the Amish Rifle tells us that's too much to ask. More sad days for this guy.

***Further reading:***

***Further viewing:***

We still believe the Steelers have a fighting shot in the dog-eat-dog AFC North, but that requires a win over Baltimore. It's not so crazy if the Steelers defense can snuff out a struggling Ravens offense that's produced the second most three-and-out drives in the league this season.

***Further reading:***

***Further viewing:***

<table width="260px" align="right"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <content:static src="/widgets/custom/packages/Together_WeMakeFootball.html"></content:static></td> </tr> </tbody> </table>

We've pumped up the Chiefs as the best defense in the NFL, largely because of a smothering run-stopping line and the nasty pressure they put on quarterbacks. We can't wait to see Chiefs nose tackle Dontari Poe against Houston's interior front. That duel will decide how Arian Foster fares in this must-win tilt for the Texans.

***Further reading:***

***Further viewing:***

***Further reading:***

***Further viewing:***

The loss of safety Harrison Smith is crushing for a Vikings defense that hasn't lived up to its billing this season. New York is dying for a win and we like the matchup of Eli Manning and his cast of receivers against a Minnesota secondary that ranks as the sixth-worst in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

***Further reading:***

***Further viewing:***