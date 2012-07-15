Wes Welker reportedly not expecting Patriots deal

The New England Patriots and franchised wide receiver Wes Welker have until 4 p.m. ET on Monday to reach a multiyear deal. As of Saturday night, Welker's camp would be surprised if a deal is reached, a source close to the wideout told Mike Reiss of ESPN Boston.
It remains possible that a deal could be reached, but that there is pessimism about one happening in the next day and a half should not come as a surprise.
Last week, Greg Bedard of The Boston Globe reported that there was a substantial gap -- about $5 million -- in guaranteed money, the primary issue in contract talks. Welker is reportedly seeking close to $21 million guaranteed, which is the amount it would cost the Patriots to use the franchise tag on him this year and next.
Welker has already signed his $9.515 million tender, so he'll be in Foxborough when veterans are due to report on July 25. If Welker has another good season -- and after averaging over 110 receptions and 1,200 yards for the last five seasons, there's no reason to think he won't -- the two sides can work out a multiyear deal after the final regular season or the Patriots could keep the 31-year-old off the market again with a second franchise tag (at a cost of $11.418 million) in 2013.