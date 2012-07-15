Wes Welker reportedly not expecting Patriots deal

Welker has already signed his $9.515 million tender, so he'll be in Foxborough when veterans are due to report on July 25. If Welker has another good season -- and after averaging over 110 receptions and 1,200 yards for the last five seasons, there's no reason to think he won't -- the two sides can work out a multiyear deal after the final regular season or the Patriots could keep the 31-year-old off the market again with a second franchise tag (at a cost of $11.418 million) in 2013.