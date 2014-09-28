Week 4 fantasy football notebook

» Is it time to stop picking on the Cowboys defense? Or is it time to worry about the Saints offense? This first half was not how anyone expected it to go and it's understandable if fantasy owners are starting to be concerned about Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham. The next two quarters might tell us a lot about what to expect going forward. - MG
» Last year, it was Jamaal Charles who ascended from being a late first-round pick to the top of the fantasy running back heap. This year, it looks like DeMarco Murray is trying to run with that flag. The Cowboys rusher posted a strong first quarter with 41 yards on eight carries. If he can curb the fumbles, he will challenge to be fantasy's best RB. - MG
» Teddy Bridgewater is just what the Vikings needed. Led by their rookie signal caller, Minnesota went for it on a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line early in the fourth quarter, handing the ball off to Matt Asiata who ran it in for his third rushing touchdown of the day. He now has 20 carries for 78 yards, 3 receptions for 22 yards and the three scores and is the day's highest scoring running back with 28.00 fantasy points in standard leagues. Bridgewater followed up with a successful two-point conversion pass to tight end Rhett Ellison to put the Vikings up by seven with about 10 minutes left to play.- MF
» Atlanta has now scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter. This time, it was running back Antone Smith taking a 48-yard run in for six points to give the Falcons a one-point lead. Smith is owned in 2.6 percent of NFL.com leagues, so it's safe to say #ThatHelpsNoOne.- MF
» He's only owned in 15.7 percent of NFL.com leagues, but Devin Hester just scored his second offensive touchdown of the season on a 36-yard reception. He broke several tackles and kept his legs moving until he reached the end zone to make it a one-possession game in Minnesota in the third quarter. Hester is still a dynamic playmaker but with wideouts like Julio Jones and Roddy White ahead of him, he's not reliable enough to be a fantasy starter. - MF
» Philip Rivers is continuing what very well could be an MVP-contending campaign (seriously). He hit Malcom Floyd for his third touchdown of the day and is moving the Chargers offense with ease. - AG
» There hasn't been much work for LeSean McCoy in the first half. He has just two yards on four carries. The Eagles have a lead, so they might not complain much, but fantasy owners certainly will. - MG
» The Jaguars are providing quite the fight against the Chargers. Blake Bortles has looked good, tossing a touchdown and moving the offense up and down the field. Toby Gerhart found paydirt for the first time this season, and for the Chargers we're seeing a repeat of the Eddie Royal show as he has two touchdown catches and 100 receiving yards in the first half. - AG
» The Vikings have three rushing touchdowns in the first half. Two by running back Matt Asiata, and the third was scored on a 13-yard run by none other than rookie quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The rookie is playing well in his debut against the Falcons with 118 yards on eight completions and zero interceptions. It's officially #TeddyTime in Minnesota.- MF
» Giving the ball to Frank Gore would be useful for the 49ers. Fantasy owners wouldn't complain either, considering Gore has 55 yards on his first eight carries ... oh, and a 55-yard TD catch. Someone should introduce him to offensive coordinator Greg Roman. - MG
» On a day when the 49ers offense looked to be a profitable fantasy option, Michael Crabtree is questionable to return with a foot injury. That bodes well for Stevie Johnson -- if you started him. - MG
» And so Matt Ryan and the Falcons answer with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Roddy White. There was an embarrassing miscommunication in the Vikings' secondary that left White wide open for the score. It's a welcome return for the veteran wideout after he missed Week 3 with a hamstring injury.- MF
» The Vikings struck first against the Falcons when Matt Asiata scored on a 3-yard touchdown early in the first quarter. Rookie quarterback Teddy Bridgewater completed all four of his passes for 61 yards on the drive including a 52-yarder to Jarius Wright. - MF
» Mike Glennon led the Bucs on a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter against the Steelers, and connected with Vincent Jackson for the go-ahead score with seven seconds left. Jackson finished with just three catches for 32 yards but the touchdown (sort of) salvaged his day for fantasy owners. On the ground, Doug Martin expectedly handled the bulk of the carries for Tampa Bay. He managed to find the end zone to save his fantasy day, but only averaged a meager 2.9 yards per carry and finished with 15 total touches for 56 scrimmage yards. - MF
» But all things considered, it was a good day for Trent Richardson. He finished with 99 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. I'll take that every week. - MG
» When we talked about the Colts red zone targets, we apparently neglected to mention Ahmad Bradshaw. He caught his fourth touchdown pass of the season today and is earning just as many looks around the goal line as anyone else on the roster. It's on more reason why he's the back to own in Indy. - MG
» One thing is certain in Baltimore: Steve Smith is awesome. One thing that isn't certain is the division of labor in the backfield. Justin Forsett got the early carries and early touchdown, but Lorenzo Taliaferro has been getting it lately, including the latest touchdown. Oh, and Bernard Pierce was healthy today, but doesn't have a single touch. This could be more frustrating than originally anticipated. - AG
» Veteran tight end Heath Miller scored his first touchdown of the season on a 6-yard reception from Big Ben to put the Steelers up 24-17 over the Bucs in the third quarter. With all of the injuries to tight ends and six teams on bye, Miller might have been a desperation start for some fantasy owners. He has eight catches for 61 yards and a score so far and leads the Steelers with nine targets on the day.- MF
» The Packers offense is clicking in Chicago. After a Jay Cutler interception Rodgers hooked up with Jordy Nelson for the duo's second touchdown of the day. Cutler threw another interception on the ensuing drive, which led to Randall Cobb's second touchdown of the day. - AG
» On a day when Calvin Johnson has been severely limited, Golden Tate has stepped up with a 100-yard receiving day. Tate always had sleeper potential this week against the Jets secondary. - MG
» The Raiders are struggling today in London. After Lamar Miller lost a fumble on the goal line, Derek Carr threw an interception to give the ball right back to Miami. Miller then redeemed himself getting into the end zone for the second time today. He now has 12 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns in the third quarter in London.- MF
» Torrey Smith is still a Raven, it appears! He caught his first touchdown pass of the year to help extend the Ravens' lead. Joe Flacco is quietly having a great day with three touchdown passes and no interceptions. - AG
» Steve Smith is making a statement today. He now has two touchdowns and over 100 receiving yards in the first half against his former team. - AG
» Now it's Randall Cobb's turn to get in the end zone. It's 21-17 in this game and we haven't even hit halftime yet. Hold on to your butts. - AG
» It seems like Ryan Tannehill is out to prove himself today in front of the UK crowd after some mid-week drama. He threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dion Sims for the Phins' third trip to the end zone of the second quarter. Tannehill has over 200 yards passing in the first half. - MF
» After his lunch break, Antonio Brown went back to work. He gobbled up an impressive 27-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter for his second score of the game. Brown already has 84 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions and it's not even halftime yet. - MF
» Arian Foster is active for the Texans, but so far that's been deceiving. Foster has minus-seven yards on three carries and has been alternating series with Alfred Blue. Plus the Texans offensive line has had its struggles today. Looks like Houston might have rushed its star back. - MG
» The Dolphins are firing on all cylinders across the pond as Lamar Miller found the end zone on an 8-yard touchdown run to put Miami up 17-7 in the second quarter. Miller has 34 yards on five carries and a score so far today. - MF
» The scores and stats keep coming in Chicago. The Bears moved the ball down the field, but had to settle for a field goal. After that, Aaron Rodgers led another quick-scoring drive that ended with Jordy Nelsontouchdown. Matt Forte has looked like his old self, much to the relief of his fantasy owners. - AG
» Cam Newton didn't need to prove himself in the red zone to Steve Smith as he hit his rookie wideout Kelvin Benjamin for a 28-yard score to tie things up in Baltimore. - AG
» Just another day at the office for Antonio Brown who scored his fourth touchdown of the season on an 11-yard reception from Ben Roethlisberger against the Bucs. The score is tied at 10-10 at the end of the first quarter in Pittsburgh. - MF
» Mike Wallace would not be denied of a touchdown when Ryan Tannehill threw him a short pass that he took for 13 yards into the end zone, plowing through Raiders' defenders. Let's just say his hamstring doesn't seem to be an issue early on in London. - MF
» The Steve Smith versus the world game in Baltimore has started as expected -- with Smith imposing his will on everyone wearing a Panthers jersey. He found the end zone off a tipped pass, but has looked like a man possessed early on. I felt one of his stiff arms through the television. - AG
» Dwayne Allen is only owned in 26.2 percent of fantasy leagues. Why? Just ... why? He caught another TD pass today from Andrew Luck. Have you all seen the tight ends that are out there? What are you waiting for? I have no words. - MG
» We're off to a fast start in Chicago, as the Bears and Packers have each scored on their opening drive. First, Brandon Marshall caught a short touchdown pass when his defender was foiled by the turf monster at Soldier Field. After that, Aaron Rodgers led a quick-scoring drive that ended with Eddie Lacy getting his first touchdown of the season. - Alex Gelhar
» Just in case you weren't sure, Chris Ivory is the Jets' new running back of record. Ivory picked up 51 yards on nine carries on New York's first drive. He's looking significantly better than Chris Johnson at the moment. - MG
» Buccaneers' rookie receiver Mike Evans scored his first career NFL touchdown early in the first quarter on a pass from Mike Glennon. Big Ben fumbled the ball on the Steelers' first possession which set up Tampa Bay in great field position. We wouldn't be surprised if Glennon boosts the overall value of the Bucs' receiving corps. - Matt Franciscovich
» The Week 4 inactives have brought a lot of good news for fantasy owners. Brandon Marshall, Arian Foster, Calvin Johnson and Eric Decker are all set to suit up and play. With Vernon Davis looking like he'll play and Jamaal Charles listed as probable, it's welcome relief on a week that sees six teams idle. - Marcas Grant