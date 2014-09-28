Week 4 fantasy football notebook

» Teddy Bridgewater is just what the Vikings needed. Led by their rookie signal caller, Minnesota went for it on a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line early in the fourth quarter, handing the ball off to Matt Asiata who ran it in for his third rushing touchdown of the day. He now has 20 carries for 78 yards, 3 receptions for 22 yards and the three scores and is the day's highest scoring running back with 28.00 fantasy points in standard leagues. Bridgewater followed up with a successful two-point conversion pass to tight end Rhett Ellison to put the Vikings up by seven with about 10 minutes left to play.- MF