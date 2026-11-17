NEW YORK — Nov. 17, 2026 — Flex scheduling is in effect for Week 12. The matchup between the Raiders and Browns in Cleveland will move to Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, while the Patriots' game against the Chargers in Los Angeles will move to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, and the Titans clash with the Jaguars in Jacksonville will move to 1 p.m. ET on FOX.
The final Week 12 schedule is below.
WEEK 12 SCHEDULE
All times Eastern
|
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25
|Green Bay Packers
|at
|Los Angeles Rams
|8:00 p.m. ET
|Netflix
|
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26
|Chicago Bears
|at
|Detroit Lions
|1:00 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Philadelphia Eagles
|at
|Dallas Cowboys
|4:30 p.m. ET
|FOX
|Kansas City Chiefs
|at
|Buffalo Bills
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27
|Denver Broncos
|at
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Prime
|
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29
|Baltimore Ravens
|at
|Houston Texans
|1:00 p.m. ET
|CBS
|New Orleans Saints
|at
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 p.m. ET
|CBS
|New York Jets
|at
|Miami Dolphins
|1:00 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Atlanta Falcons
|at
|Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 p.m. ET
|FOX
|New York Giants
|at
|Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 p.m. ET
|FOX
|Tennessee Titans
|at
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 p.m. ET
|FOX
|New England Patriots
|at
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Seattle Seahawks
|at
|San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 p.m. ET
|FOX
|Washington Commanders
|at
|Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 p.m. ET
|FOX
|Las Vegas Raiders
|at
|Cleveland Browns
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30
|Carolina Panthers
|at
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN