NEW YORK — Nov. 17, 2026 — Flex scheduling is in effect for Week 12. The matchup between the Raiders and Browns in Cleveland will move to Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, while the Patriots' game against the Chargers in Los Angeles will move to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, and the Titans clash with the Jaguars in Jacksonville will move to 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

The final Week 12 schedule is below.