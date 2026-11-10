Week 11 Schedule Change

NEW YORK — Nov. 9, 2026 — The Week 11 Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants game will move to 4:25 p.m. ET while the Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles game will move to 1 p.m. ET. Both games will remain on CBS.
The final Week 11 schedule (all times ET):
|
THURSDAY, NOV. 19
|Indianapolis Colts
|at
|Houston Texans
|8:15 pm ET
|Prime Video
|SUNDAY, NOV. 22
|Miami Dolphins
|at
|Buffalo Bills
|1:00 pm ET
|FOX
|Baltimore Ravens
|at
|Carolina Panthers
|1:00 pm ET
|FOX
|New Orleans Saints
|at
|Chicago Bears
|1:00 pm ET
|FOX
|Tennessee Titans
|at
|Dallas Cowboys
|1:00 pm ET
|FOX
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|at
|Detroit Lions
|1:00 pm ET
|CBS
|Arizona Cardinals
|at
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00 pm ET
|CBS
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|at
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 pm ET
|CBS
|New York Jets
|at
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 pm ET
|FOX
|Las Vegas Raiders
|at
|Denver Broncos
|4:25 pm ET
|CBS
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|at
|New York Giants
|4:25 pm ET
|CBS
|Minnesota Vikings
|at
|San Francisco 49ers
|8:20 pm ET
|NBC
|Mexico City
|MONDAY, NOV. 23
|Cincinnati Bengals
|at
|Washington Commanders
|8:15 pm ET
|ESPN