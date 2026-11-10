Week 11 Schedule Change

Published:

NEW YORK — Nov. 9, 2026 — The Week 11 Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants game will move to 4:25 p.m. ET while the Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles game will move to 1 p.m. ET. Both games will remain on CBS.

The final Week 11 schedule (all times ET):

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

          
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 8:15 pm ET Prime Video  
           
SUNDAY, NOV. 22          
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 1:00 pm ET FOX  
Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers 1:00 pm ET FOX  
New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears 1:00 pm ET FOX  
Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 pm ET FOX  
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 1:00 pm ET CBS  
Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 pm ET CBS  
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 pm ET CBS  
New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 pm ET FOX  
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:25 pm ET CBS  
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants 4:25 pm ET CBS  
Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 pm ET NBC Mexico City
           
MONDAY, NOV. 23          
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders 8:15 pm ET ESPN  