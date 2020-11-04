Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

The road to recovery for Odell Beckham begins next week.
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters Wednesday that Beckham is slated for surgery early next week to repair the torn ACL in his left knee.
Beckham suffered the torn ACL in the first quarter of the Brown's Week 7 win over the Bengals. Once the extent of his injury was learned, it was determined that Beckham's season would be over.
In seven games, Beckham finished the year with 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns. The wideout also had three carries for 72 yards and another score.
Beckham's recovery will monitored closely by teams perhaps interested in the three-time Pro Bowler. NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported this past Sunday that there is a "very real possibility" Beckham may've played his last game in Cleveland.
Here are other news items Around The NFL is monitoring on Wednesday:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was seen at practice with a cast on his left hand. Godwin missed Monday night's game vs. the Giants after having surgery on his finger. According to NFL Network's Sara Walsh, Godwin said he won't know until Friday whether he can actually catch a ball. Bucs defensive end William Gholston tweeted Wednesday that he is self-isolating after being exposed to someone outside the team facility who tested positive for COVID-19. Gholston said he expects to play Sunday night.
- Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was back in pads for Wednesday's practice. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said "he looked good, sharp. We'll see how his body responds. ... This is his first padded day, we'll see how it responds to the duress," per The Athletic. McCaffery hasn't played since Week 2 when he suffered an ankle injury. Left tackle Russell Okung (calf) was also a full participant while defensive end Zach Kerr (toe) and cornerback Corn Elder were limited.
- Pittsburgh Steelers guard Stefen Wisniewski has been activated to the 53-man roster. Wisniewski (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve after Week 1 and missed the last six games. In a corresponding move, the Steelers placed linebacker Ulysees Gilbert (back) on IR.
- Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said guard Trai Turner will return to practice this week. Turner has dealt with a groin injury that has kept him out of all but one game this season. Lynn also said defensive end Joey Bosa and running back Troymaine Pope will remain in concussion protocol.
- New York Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters that Golden Tate is not with the team for today's walkthrough but they met and talked about what's gone on the past couple days. The veteran wideout has been reportedly displeased with his role in the offense coming off Monday night's loss to the Bucs.