Around the NFL

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

Published: Nov 04, 2020 at 01:55 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The road to recovery for Odell Beckham begins next week.

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters Wednesday that Beckham is slated for surgery early next week to repair the torn ACL in his left knee.

Beckham suffered the torn ACL in the first quarter of the Brown's Week 7 win over the Bengals. Once the extent of his injury was learned, it was determined that Beckham's season would be over.

In seven games, Beckham finished the year with 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns. The wideout also had three carries for 72 yards and another score.

Beckham's recovery will monitored closely by teams perhaps interested in the three-time Pro Bowler. NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported this past Sunday that there is a "very real possibility" Beckham may've played his last game in Cleveland.

Here are other news items Around The NFL is monitoring on Wednesday:

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was seen at practice with a cast on his left hand. Godwin missed Monday night's game vs. the Giants after having surgery on his finger. According to NFL Network's Sara Walsh, Godwin said he won't know until Friday whether he can actually catch a ball. Bucs defensive end ﻿William Gholston﻿ tweeted Wednesday that he is self-isolating after being exposed to someone outside the team facility who tested positive for COVID-19. Gholston said he expects to play Sunday night.
  • Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was back in pads for Wednesday's practice. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said "he looked good, sharp. We'll see how his body responds. ... This is his first padded day, we'll see how it responds to the duress," per The Athletic. McCaffery hasn't played since Week 2 when he suffered an ankle injury. Left tackle Russell Okung (calf) was also a full participant while defensive end Zach Kerr (toe) and cornerback Corn Elder were limited.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers guard Stefen Wisniewski has been activated to the 53-man roster. Wisniewski (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve after Week 1 and missed the last six games. In a corresponding move, the Steelers placed linebacker Ulysees Gilbert (back) on IR.
  • Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said guard Trai Turner will return to practice this week. Turner has dealt with a groin injury that has kept him out of all but one game this season. Lynn also said defensive end Joey Bosa and running back Troymaine Pope will remain in concussion protocol.
  • New York Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters that Golden Tate is not with the team for today's walkthrough but they met and talked about what's gone on the past couple days. The veteran wideout has been reportedly displeased with his role in the offense coming off Monday night's loss to the Bucs.

Related Content

news

Antonio Brown 'extremely grateful' for second chance with Buccaneers

﻿Antonio Brown﻿ is back in the NFL and set to make his return in Week 9 as part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and above all, he's grateful for the opportunity after a year spent off the field.
news

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky suffered shoulder injury vs. Saints, evaluations ongoing

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky suffered a shoulder injury in their loss to the Saints on Sunday, Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Titans GM on Vic Beasley: 'Not every decision that we make works out'

Titans general manager Jon Robinson talks about how signing Vic Beasley did not work out for the team and that they're past it.
news

NFL upholds two-game suspension for Bears WR Javon Wims 

Javon Wims lost his appeal and will miss two games after the NFL upheld his suspension on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Falcons DE Takk McKinley lashes out over unfulfilled desire to be traded

﻿Takk McKinley was on the trade block in the last week before the deadline, but didn't get dealt. He's now making it clear he wanted out -- and still wants out, even if he can't be traded now.
news

49ers close facility for the day following a positive COVID-19 test

The San Francisco 49ers closed their facility after a positive COVID-19 test. For now Thursday night's game against the Packers remains as scheduled.
news

Packers, Cardinals receive no additional positive COVID-19 tests

The Green Bay Packers had no new positive COVID-19 tests from Tuesday's round of testing and Thursday night's game vs. the San Francisco 49ers is on track to be played as scheduled, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Aaron Rodgers accepts challenge of potentially playing without top 3 RBs

The Green bay Packers could be without their top 3 running backs Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers. Aaron Rodgers said he's up to the challenge.
news

Bears release veteran WR Ted Ginn Jr. 

The Chicago Bears released wideout Ted Ginn, Jr., Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bruce Arians on Alvin Kamara: 'I coached Marshall Faulk, and this guy's scarier'

﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ represents the NFL's greatest matchup nightmare for defensive coaches. Ahead of Sunday night's showdown between Tampa Bay and New Orleans, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians knows his staff will have sleepless nights.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook among Players of the Week

Monster showings from Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes secured them NFL weekly accolades. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL