Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

The road to recovery for Odell Beckham begins next week.

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters Wednesday that Beckham is slated for surgery early next week to repair the torn ACL in his left knee.

Beckham suffered the torn ACL in the first quarter of the Brown's Week 7 win over the Bengals. Once the extent of his injury was learned, it was determined that Beckham's season would be over.

In seven games, Beckham finished the year with 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns. The wideout also had three carries for 72 yards and another score.

Beckham's recovery will monitored closely by teams perhaps interested in the three-time Pro Bowler. NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported this past Sunday that there is a "very real possibility" Beckham may've played his last game in Cleveland.