49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, LT Trent Williams placed on reserve/COVID-19 list; out for 'TNF'

San Francisco 49ers wide receivers ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ and ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ and offensive tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿ are being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be out for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers, which is still on as scheduled, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night.

The three players are being placed on the list as close contacts to ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿, who tested positive for the coronavirus. Bourne's positive test brought about the 49ers shutting down the team facility on Wednesday.

Samuel was already ruled out for Thursday with a hamstring injury, but the losses of Aiyuk and Williams elongate an already lengthy list of 49ers starters who will be missing due to injury or now coronavirus protocols.

Bourne was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Wednesday and, following NFL coronavirus protocols, contract tracing commenced. Aiyuk, Samuel and Williams were deemed close contacts and placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

San Francisco's Week 9 opponent will also have players missing due to COVID-19, as Green Bay running back A.J. Dillon tested positive earlier this week and won't play, nor will running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin, who were close contacts.

The 49ers, who have been dealing with a rash of injury issues all season, will be playing Thursday and for the foreseeable future without starting quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and star tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ due to injuries, so Wednesday's latest news is all the more troubling for a depleted squad.