Around the NFL

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, LT Trent Williams placed on reserve/COVID-19 list; out for 'TNF'

Published: Nov 04, 2020 at 07:46 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

San Francisco 49ers wide receivers ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ and ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ and offensive tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿ are being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be out for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers, which is still on as scheduled, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night.

The three players are being placed on the list as close contacts to ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿, who tested positive for the coronavirus. Bourne's positive test brought about the 49ers shutting down the team facility on Wednesday.

Samuel was already ruled out for Thursday with a hamstring injury, but the losses of Aiyuk and Williams elongate an already lengthy list of 49ers starters who will be missing due to injury or now coronavirus protocols.

Bourne was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Wednesday and, following NFL coronavirus protocols, contract tracing commenced. Aiyuk, Samuel and Williams were deemed close contacts and placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

San Francisco's Week 9 opponent will also have players missing due to COVID-19, as Green Bay running back A.J. Dillon tested positive earlier this week and won't play, nor will running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin, who were close contacts.

The 49ers, who have been dealing with a rash of injury issues all season, will be playing Thursday and for the foreseeable future without starting quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and star tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ due to injuries, so Wednesday's latest news is all the more troubling for a depleted squad.

The 49ers (4-4) will host the Packers (5-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football from Levi's Stadium.

Related Content

news

What to watch for in Packers-49ers on 'Thursday Night Football'

﻿Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (5-2) square off with ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ and the host San Francisco 49ers (4-4) at 8:20 p.m. ET on "Thursday Night Football" from Levi's Stadium, which airs on NFL Network, FOX and Amazon Prime. 
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (calf) questionable for 'TNF' meeting with 49ers

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (calf) is officially questionable for Thursday night's matchup vs. the 49ers, and his availability is crucial for a corps with few RBs available. 
news

Saints QB Drew Brees (right shoulder) limited in practice

Heading into an important matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was limited Wednesday, but downplayed the significance. 
news

Veteran QB Josh McCown signing with Texans -- his 12th NFL franchise

NFL journeyman quarterback Josh McCown is coming off the Eagles practice roster and joining the Texans active roster, his agent announced. 
news

Detroit Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on reserve/COVID list

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the reserve/COVID list on Wednesday, the team announced. NFL Netw
news

Antonio Brown 'extremely grateful' for second chance with Buccaneers

﻿Antonio Brown﻿ is back in the NFL and set to make his return in Week 9 as part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and above all, he's grateful for the opportunity after a year spent off the field.
news

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky suffered shoulder injury, expected to miss a few weeks

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky suffered a shoulder injury in their loss to the Saints on Sunday, Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters Wednesday that Beckham is slated for surgery early next week to repair the torn ACL in his left knee.
news

Titans GM on Vic Beasley: 'Not every decision that we make works out'

Titans general manager Jon Robinson talks about how signing Vic Beasley did not work out for the team and that they're past it.
news

NFL upholds two-game suspension for Bears WR Javon Wims 

Javon Wims lost his appeal and will miss two games after the NFL upheld his suspension on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Falcons DE Takk McKinley lashes out over unfulfilled desire to be traded

﻿Takk McKinley was on the trade block in the last week before the deadline, but didn't get dealt. He's now making it clear he wanted out -- and still wants out, even if he can't be traded now.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL