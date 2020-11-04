Saints QB Drew Brees (right shoulder) limited in practice

With a pivotal NFC South matchup ahead on Sunday between ﻿Drew Brees﻿' New Orleans Saints and ﻿Tom Brady﻿'s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brees was limited at practice Wednesday with a right shoulder injury.

The 13-time Pro Bowler downplayed the limited designation with the media following practice, telling reporters he's been limited on Wednesdays for years.

"It's pretty standard," he said.

When asked about his shoulder being wrapped up, though, the veteran was somewhat coy.

"I'm 41 years old, I've got a lot of stuff going on. Just keep ticking," he said.

Brees has started all seven games so far this season for the 5-2 Saints. He missed five starts in 2019 with a thumb injury.