Around the NFL

Packers RB Aaron Jones (calf) questionable for 'TNF' meeting with 49ers

Published: Nov 04, 2020 at 05:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Aaron Jones﻿' return from injury in Week 9 isn't guaranteed, per the Packers' Wednesday injury report.

Green Bay listed Jones (calf) as questionable for Thursday's prime-time meeting with the San Francisco 49ers. Jones missed Week 8 with the injury, shifting responsibility to ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ and A.J. Dillon.

Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 in a Sunday test from which the Packers received results Monday. Williams was identified as a high-risk close contact, leading to both landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list and adding importance to Jones' status.

Not only is Jones the Packers' best back, he's also very needed by a team that lists ﻿Tyler Ervin﻿ and Dexter Williams as its only other running backs. The two have 15 carries combined between them in their careers. Jones, meanwhile, has rushed for 1,084 yards and 16 touchdowns on 236 attempts last season, and has over 2,600 rushing yards in his career.

Green Bay meets a team that thrashed the Packers in the NFC Championship Game last season, but is also dealing with an even larger lack of key personnel. The 49ers' latest losses include quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿, and with the news of Kendrick Bourne's positive COVID-19 test, San Francisco won't have a single player who touched the ball in the conference title game available Thursday night.

The Packers and 49ers will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be aired on NFL Network, FOX and streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Related Content

news

What to watch for in Packers-49ers on 'Thursday Night Football'

﻿Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (5-2) square off with ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ and the host San Francisco 49ers (4-4) at 8:20 p.m. ET on "Thursday Night Football" from Levi's Stadium, which airs on NFL Network, FOX and Amazon Prime. 
news

Saints QB Drew Brees (right shoulder) limited in practice

Heading into an important matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was limited Wednesday, but downplayed the significance. 
news

Veteran QB Josh McCown signing with Texans -- his 12th NFL franchise

NFL journeyman quarterback Josh McCown is coming off the Eagles practice roster and joining the Texans active roster, his agent announced. 
news

Detroit Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on reserve/COVID list

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the reserve/COVID list on Wednesday, the team announced. NFL Netw
news

Antonio Brown 'extremely grateful' for second chance with Buccaneers

﻿Antonio Brown﻿ is back in the NFL and set to make his return in Week 9 as part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and above all, he's grateful for the opportunity after a year spent off the field.
news

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky suffered shoulder injury, expected to miss a few weeks

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky suffered a shoulder injury in their loss to the Saints on Sunday, Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters Wednesday that Beckham is slated for surgery early next week to repair the torn ACL in his left knee.
news

Titans GM on Vic Beasley: 'Not every decision that we make works out'

Titans general manager Jon Robinson talks about how signing Vic Beasley did not work out for the team and that they're past it.
news

NFL upholds two-game suspension for Bears WR Javon Wims 

Javon Wims lost his appeal and will miss two games after the NFL upheld his suspension on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Falcons DE Takk McKinley lashes out over unfulfilled desire to be traded

﻿Takk McKinley was on the trade block in the last week before the deadline, but didn't get dealt. He's now making it clear he wanted out -- and still wants out, even if he can't be traded now.
news

49ers close facility for the day following a positive COVID-19 test

The San Francisco 49ers closed their facility after a positive COVID-19 test. For now Thursday night's game against the Packers remains as scheduled.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL