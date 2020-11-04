Packers RB Aaron Jones (calf) questionable for 'TNF' meeting with 49ers

﻿Aaron Jones﻿' return from injury in Week 9 isn't guaranteed, per the Packers' Wednesday injury report.

Green Bay listed Jones (calf) as questionable for Thursday's prime-time meeting with the San Francisco 49ers. Jones missed Week 8 with the injury, shifting responsibility to ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ and A.J. Dillon.

Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 in a Sunday test from which the Packers received results Monday. Williams was identified as a high-risk close contact, leading to both landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list and adding importance to Jones' status.

Not only is Jones the Packers' best back, he's also very needed by a team that lists ﻿Tyler Ervin﻿ and Dexter Williams as its only other running backs. The two have 15 carries combined between them in their careers. Jones, meanwhile, has rushed for 1,084 yards and 16 touchdowns on 236 attempts last season, and has over 2,600 rushing yards in his career.

Green Bay meets a team that thrashed the Packers in the NFC Championship Game last season, but is also dealing with an even larger lack of key personnel. The 49ers' latest losses include quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿, and with the news of Kendrick Bourne's positive COVID-19 test, San Francisco won't have a single player who touched the ball in the conference title game available Thursday night.