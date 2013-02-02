Around the League

Presented By

Warren Sapp among seven voted into Hall of Fame

Published: Feb 02, 2013 at 10:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The 2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame class features three first-ballot inductees, one famous head coach and one wide receiver, after a long wait.

Your class: Former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Larry Allen, former coach Bill Parcells, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cris Carter, Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Warren Sapp.

Both senior nominees, former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Curley Culp and former Green Bay Packers linebacker Dave Robinson, were also elected to the Hall of Fame.

It's a terrific class that includes one less first-ballot nominee than I expected. Former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan was left off the list, although it would be stunning if he didn't wind up making it next year.

Parcells inspired the longest debate of anyone. The two-time Super Bowl champion coach with the New York Giants also revived the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys franchises. It looks like the electors were confident Parcells will stay retired this time (he's been on the ballot as a finalist four straight times). I can't wait for his speech.

Ogden was perhaps the defining left tackle of his generation, and one of the most dominant players in the NFL throughout his career. It would have been a big surprise if he didn't make the list. Ogden came into the league in 1996 with fellow first-round draft pick Ray Lewis. On Sunday, he'll watch Lewis play his final-career game in the Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers.

Allen, a bruising member of the all-decade team in the 1990s and 2000s, was named first-team All-Pro six-straight times. It doesn't get much more highly accomplished than that. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Saturday on NFL Network that he would present Allen during the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 3.

Sapp, now an NFL Network analyst, was another first-time inductee. He changed the game by wreaking havoc on opposing offenses from the interior line. Ultimately, it looks like Sapp's inclusion into the Hall of Fame this year knocked Strahan off the list.

Carter's nomination finally breaks the wide receiver logjam among Hall of Fame finalists. Carter was known for his incredible hands and ability to make tough catches in the red zone. Former Buffalo Bills receiver Andre Reed and Oakland Raiders pass-catcher Tim Brown both fell short, with Reed coming closer.

Culp and Robinson were previously announced as the Seniors Committee nominees, but that's no guarantee that they would be inducted. They will be part of a strong class in Canton this year, too.

This is a dynamic class full of big personalities. It should make for an awesome weekend in August.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter *@greggrosenthal.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More