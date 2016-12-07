Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominees revealed

Published: Dec 07, 2016 at 01:11 AM

Winner to be Revealed at NFL Honors the Night Before Super Bowl LI

The NFL announced Wednesday the 32 team nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide. Representing the best of the NFL's commitment to philanthropy and community impact, each of these players was selected as his team's Man of the Year and is now eligible to win the national award. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes a player for his excellence on and off the field and is among the league's most prestigious awards.

Three of the nominees will be selected as finalists for the award, named for Hall of FameChicago Bears running back, Walter Payton, who died in 1999. Finalists will be announced in January 2017. The winner will be announced in Houston at NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on February 4, the night before Super Bowl LI, from 8-10 p.m. (ET and PT) on FOX. "We're proud to honor these outstanding men who represent the NFL's best on and off the field," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "Our players have a unique platform to make a difference far beyond the field of play. We salute these individuals who are exemplary in their commitment to making a positive impact in communities across the globe through their dedicated service and philanthropic efforts."

"There are so many wonderful stories about the work these men are doing in their communities," said Nationwide's Chief Marketing Officer Terrance Williams. "Nationwide is proud to shine a national spotlight on the difference that these 32 individuals are making in the lives of others. We congratulate this year's nominees and thank them for their leadership."

This year, in addition to a donation to a charity of his choice, each nominee will also receive a donation in his name to implement the NFL and United Way's Character Playbook Program in his club's market. Character Playbook, launched in April at the NFL Draft, is a national education initiative focused on youth character development and healthy relationships. This interactive digital program uses evidence-based strategies to educate students on how to cultivate and maintain healthy relationships during their critical middle school years with a focus on positive character development and social-emotional learning.

As a result of the enhanced contributions, a total of $1 million will be donated in the name of the 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, with $500,000 going to a charity of his choice and $500,000 supporting the expansion of Character Playbook across all NFL markets. The two finalists will each receive a $125,000 donation to the charity of their choice and a $125,000 donation in their names to expand Character Playbook and the additional 29 team winners will receive a $50,000 donation to their charity of choice and an additional $50,000 donation in their name to implement Character Playbook in their club market. Donations will be courtesy of the NFL Foundation, Nationwide and United Way Worldwide.

To further celebrate and promote the 32 nominees, Nationwide, the presenting sponsor of the Award, will host the second annual Charity Challenge. As part of the social media challenge, each nominee will have a unique hashtag, and fans will be encouraged to tweet using the player hashtags. The player hashtag that generates the most mentions will win an additional $25,000 donation to his charity of choice, courtesy of Nationwide.

For more information on the team nominees and the award, visit NFL.com/manoftheyear. Below is a list of team nominees:

2016 WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR TEAM NOMINEES

Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals)

Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons)

Steve Smith (Baltimore Ravens)

Eric Wood (Buffalo Bills)

Greg Olsen (Carolina Panthers)

Sam Acho (Chicago Bears)

Andy Dalton (Cincinnati Bengals)

Joe Thomas (Cleveland Browns)

Sean Lee (Dallas Cowboys)

Virgil Green (Denver Broncos)

Don Carey (Detroit Lions)

Jayrone Elliott (Green Bay Packers)

Brian Cushing (Houston Texans)

Joe Reitz (Indianapolis Colts)

Julius Thomas (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Alex Smith (Kansas City Chiefs)

Johnny Hekker (Los Angeles Rams)

Mike Pouncey (Miami Dolphins)

Chad Greenway (Minnesota Vikings)

Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots)

Roman Harper (New Orleans Saints)

Eli Manning (New York Giants)

Brandon Marshall (New York Jets)

Dan Williams (Oakland Raiders)

Jon Dorenbos (Philadelphia Eagles)

Arthur Moats (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jeremiah Attaochu (San Diego Chargers)

Torrey Smith (San Francisco 49ers)

Cliff Avril (Seattle Seahawks)

Vincent Jackson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jurrell Casey (Tenneesee Titans)

Pierre Garcon (Washington Redskins)

