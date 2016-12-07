Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominees revealed

Three of the nominees will be selected as finalists for the award, named for Hall of FameChicago Bears running back, Walter Payton, who died in 1999. Finalists will be announced in January 2017. The winner will be announced in Houston at NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on February 4, the night before Super Bowl LI, from 8-10 p.m. (ET and PT) on FOX. "We're proud to honor these outstanding men who represent the NFL's best on and off the field," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "Our players have a unique platform to make a difference far beyond the field of play. We salute these individuals who are exemplary in their commitment to making a positive impact in communities across the globe through their dedicated service and philanthropic efforts."