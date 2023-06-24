Vikings RB Alexander Mattison looking to 'maximize' new role

Mattison, 25, will have some big shoes to fill replacing Cook, the Vikings' leading rusher the past five seasons. But ever since his rookie campaign in 2019, Mattison has shown great potential for such a role.

The former third-round pick amassed 462 yards on 100 carries (4.6 yards per carry) as a rookie and instantly forged a reputation of being a tenacious runner. In 2021, Mattison generated his best season numbers-wise with 719 yards from scrimmage (491 rushing, 228 receiving), but the career-high numbers only came when given the opportunity (career-high four starts in 2021).

Mattison saw career lows last season (283 rushing yards off 73 carries) due in large part to Cook being available for all 17 games, but Mattison's change-of-pace role proved beneficial in red-zone situations with a career-high six touchdowns.

The Vikings re-signed Mattison to a two-year deal this offseason, perhaps knowing they'd require his services as the team tried to find a suitable trade partner for Cook. Mattison held no expectations all along, even when his rookie contract was up this offseason.

"There wasn't much anticipation," Mattison said of Cook's release. "I actually didn't think that I'd be back in Minnesota, so it's a blessing to be back, to be in a place where I spent the first four years of my career and loved it there. To be there, be a part of this team, this locker room, the ownership, the staff. It's a great place to be, so I wouldn't want to be anywhere else, and while I'm with this opportunity in front of me, I just see so much upside. Just coming back into year two of this offense under coach K.O. (Kevin O'Connell) and (offensive coordinator) Wes Phillips. They just, they know what they're doing, and we've gone back to the drawing board, and we've seen a lot of where we can improve from last year, especially in the run game, so it's pretty exciting."