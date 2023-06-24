Around the NFL

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison looking to 'maximize' new role

Published: Jun 24, 2023 at 07:43 AM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Alexander Mattison has been waiting for this moment.

The Minnesota Vikings running back, who is set to become the team's primary ball-carrier in 2023 following the release of four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, told SiriusXM NFL Radio this past week that he's going above and beyond this offseason to ensure he's ready for a featured role.

"It definitely changes things," Mattison said. "I like to go into every season preparing like I'm the back. That's kind of where my mindset has always been. That's kind of where we, as a running back group, held ourselves to that standard of. I'm thankful for that. I'm thankful for having Dalvin in that running back room and challenging me to challenge him every single day, so that kind of helped me out within my preparation.

"Yeah, with that understanding of knowing kind of where my role is going to be and maximize it. I've been a lot more prepared in the way of understanding where I'm going to be at in the playbook, where I'm going to have to be at physically, my stamina. It's just a whole bunch that I have to now take into account but without applying too much pressure, of course, because this is a game of ball that we have grown to love and grown to adapt to at all different levels. I'm definitely comfortable as a professional athlete and understanding what I have to do to get the job done. Now just cranking that thing up and getting ready for this opportunity that I have in front of me."

Related Links

Mattison, 25, will have some big shoes to fill replacing Cook, the Vikings' leading rusher the past five seasons. But ever since his rookie campaign in 2019, Mattison has shown great potential for such a role.

The former third-round pick amassed 462 yards on 100 carries (4.6 yards per carry) as a rookie and instantly forged a reputation of being a tenacious runner. In 2021, Mattison generated his best season numbers-wise with 719 yards from scrimmage (491 rushing, 228 receiving), but the career-high numbers only came when given the opportunity (career-high four starts in 2021).

Mattison saw career lows last season (283 rushing yards off 73 carries) due in large part to Cook being available for all 17 games, but Mattison's change-of-pace role proved beneficial in red-zone situations with a career-high six touchdowns.

The Vikings re-signed Mattison to a two-year deal this offseason, perhaps knowing they'd require his services as the team tried to find a suitable trade partner for Cook. Mattison held no expectations all along, even when his rookie contract was up this offseason.

"There wasn't much anticipation," Mattison said of Cook's release. "I actually didn't think that I'd be back in Minnesota, so it's a blessing to be back, to be in a place where I spent the first four years of my career and loved it there. To be there, be a part of this team, this locker room, the ownership, the staff. It's a great place to be, so I wouldn't want to be anywhere else, and while I'm with this opportunity in front of me, I just see so much upside. Just coming back into year two of this offense under coach K.O. (Kevin O'Connell) and (offensive coordinator) Wes Phillips. They just, they know what they're doing, and we've gone back to the drawing board, and we've seen a lot of where we can improve from last year, especially in the run game, so it's pretty exciting."

Having continuity under O'Connell's offensive system should be beneficial for Mattison as he enters a potential breakout season. Despite Cook's departure, much of the Vikings offense remains intact from last year's 13-win, NFC North-conquering season and the same success could be had in 2023 should Mattison take full advantage of the opportunity ahead.

Related Content

news

'Biggest honor' for Diana Flores to be recognized in Hall of Fame: Girls, women 'now can dream bigger than ever'

Though she's been bombarded by recognition, Team Mexico's Diana Flores becoming the first flag football player -- female or male -- to have artifacts in the Hall of Fame is a true honor.

news

James Cook confident he will be starting RB for Bills in 2023, hopes to emulate brother Dalvin Cook

Bills running back James Cook is walking, well, more like running into the new season with the confidence that he will be starting for Buffalo, while also setting goals that emulate the work of his older brother Dalvin Cook.

news

Former Jaguars DE Austen Lane set to make official UFC debut back in Jacksonville

Former Jaguars defensive end Austen Lane will return to action in Duval on Saturday. This time around, however, he'll be making his official Ultimate Fighting Championship debut when he toes the line with Justin Tafa in a heavyweight scrap on UFC on ABC 5.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook wants to 'help somebody win and get over the hump'

Dalvin Cook goes into detail about his mindset as a free agent and how he fits into one potential destination in Miami, where he says the Dolphins offense is an ideal scheme fit.

news

NFL owners meeting July 20 to potentially vote on Commanders sale

The NFL scheduled a special league meeting for July 20 in which owners will consider and potentially vote on the Washington Commanders' sale to a group led by Josh Harris, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Bills extend contracts of coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane through 2027

The Buffalo Bills on Friday announced head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have signed contract extensions through the 2027 season.

news

Melvin Gordon still wants to play, but knows market is tough for running backs in 2023

Add Melvin Gordon to the list of running backs waiting out the market and hoping for a break. Gordon, 30, might not have many -- if any -- suitors in 2023. Still, though, the RB wants to give it another go, if a team will have him.

news

Chiefs' Travis Kelce responds to Ja'Marr Chase's trash talk: 'Don't you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes'

After Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes traded barbs last week, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce decided to join the fray this week in the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.

news

Niners TE George Kittle pleased with having 'problem of too many mouths to feed' on offense

49ers tight end George Kittle is very pleased to have too much superpower on offense. "It's really fun to be on a team that does have a problem of too many mouths to feed," Kittle said.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick tabs special teamer Matthew Slater as 'best of all time'

New England head coach Bill Belichick believes he's coached the greatest players of all time in each facet of the game: Tom Brady on offense, Lawrence Taylor on defense and current Patriot Matthew Slater on special teams.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More