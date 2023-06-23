Around the NFL

WR Jordan Addison on being drafted by Vikings: 'I fell to the perfect organization' 

Published: Jun 22, 2023 at 09:23 PM
White_Brenna
Brenna White

Digital Content Producer

The future starts now for rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison.

After being drafted by the Vikings as the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Addison found his new home in Minnesota, alongside arguably the top receiver in the league.

Similar to Addison, Justin Jefferson was drafted as the No. 22 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, the three-time Pro-Bowler will be Addison's teammate and, most likely, his mentor. When reflecting on his draft day, Addison expressed his gratitude for the Vikings picking him when they did.

"It was just real special, I had the family there to support, and I just felt like I fell to the perfect organization," Addison said on NFL Total Access Thursday.

Related Links

Last season, Jefferson set a career-high of 129 receptions for 1,809 yards and an average of 106.4 yards per game. He also scored eight touchdowns for Minnesota. During offseason activities, Addison has been watching, analyzing the superstar receiver and taking time to learn his craft above all else.

"Oh, man, it's just been all learning for me, not too much talking," he said. "Just out there on the field watching what he do and just trying to pick his brain to see why he wants to run his routes the way he do."

Now, Addison will get the chance to bring his talents to the table as a replacement for receiver Adam Thielen, who signed with the Panthers after being released by Minnesota.

In 2022, while playing for USC, Addison had 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns. Going into the big league, Addison feels he will be ready, even if that means taking over for the veteran wideout.

"I ain't going to get into it too much, comparing. I just know what I can do. I'm confident, and I am going to fill his shoes," he said.

As the Vikings look to make another playoff run during the 2023 season, adding depth in Addison is a big bonus. The Vikings had good luck in drafting a receiver in the first round four years ago. With his confidence and willingness to learn from the best of the best, time will tell if Addison can make the same kind of impact.

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott sees rookie RB Deuce Vaughn helping Cowboys 'immediately,' 'excited for whatever opportunity' comes for Ezekiel Elliott

Dak Prescott's excited about the Dallas Cowboys' running backs -- past and present. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback is still working out with now-former Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott ahead of the upcoming season and is galvanized by the prospects of rookie Deuce Vaughn.

news

Former Broncos teammate Melvin Gordon believes Russell Wilson has MVP-caliber season left: 'They got the pieces there now'

Ex-Denver running back believes Russell Wilson can rebound for an MVP-caliber season in 2023 thanks in large part to having an "MVP coach" in Sean Payton.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on drafting CB Christian Gonzalez at No. 17: I'm 'glad' he was available

The Patriots might have gotten one of the steals of the 2023 NFL Draft when they picked Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez at No. 17 overall. Head coach Bill Belichick recently shared his thoughts on selection.

news

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett aims to be 'best version' of himself in reunion with Aaron Rodgers

Expectations are understandably high for Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets. For the new OC, after a season spent as head coach of a Broncos team that fell short of its goals, he's just glad to be in a place of comfort with Aaron Rodgers.

news

Jets safety Chuck Clark out for season after suffering torn ACL during OTAs

An MRI confirmed Chuck Clark has suffered a torn ACL, and the veteran safety will miss the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Tremaine Edmunds excited to lead turnaround in Chicago: 'I like when the odds are against us'

Tremaine Edmunds has a new team, and a new reason to be excited. On NFL Total Access, the Bears LB explained why joining Chicago's rebuild this offseason was the right move for him.

news

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt not frustrated by lack of market: 'I'm just being patient'

Kareem Hunt is maintaining patience as he remains unsigned one month ahead of training camp, but the veteran RB is keeping himself ready for when the inevitable call rings.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill remains under investigation for alleged assault and battery

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to be investigated for an allegation of assault and battery, the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department confirmed on Wednesday.

news

Demarcus Lawrence on gap between Cowboys, Eagles: 'I don't feel like it's a huge gap at all'

Cowboys three-time Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence doesn't believe there are any foregone conclusions in the NFC East despite the Eagles reaching the Super Bowl last season.

news

Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau aiming for 'next level': I want 'double-digit sacks'

Having doubled his sack output from his rookie season despite playing in four fewer games, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Gregory Rousseau is setting his sights on another big jump in 2023.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More