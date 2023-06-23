WR Jordan Addison on being drafted by Vikings: 'I fell to the perfect organization' 

Last season, Jefferson set a career-high of 129 receptions for 1,809 yards and an average of 106.4 yards per game. He also scored eight touchdowns for Minnesota. During offseason activities, Addison has been watching, analyzing the superstar receiver and taking time to learn his craft above all else.

"Oh, man, it's just been all learning for me, not too much talking," he said. "Just out there on the field watching what he do and just trying to pick his brain to see why he wants to run his routes the way he do."

Now, Addison will get the chance to bring his talents to the table as a replacement for receiver Adam Thielen, who signed with the Panthers after being released by Minnesota.

In 2022, while playing for USC, Addison had 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns. Going into the big league, Addison feels he will be ready, even if that means taking over for the veteran wideout.

"I ain't going to get into it too much, comparing. I just know what I can do. I'm confident, and I am going to fill his shoes," he said.