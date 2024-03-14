Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on Kirk Cousins' departure: 'Sometimes things just don't work out'

Adofo-Mensah made sure to point out that he and the rest of the Vikings staff is working within a set of circumstances that doesn't make decisions on players like Cousins a simple yes-or-no decision. If anything, judging by their slightly defensive tone -- which is understandable, given they're left to answer for why their franchise quarterback departed so willingly -- the Vikings' key leaders took the podium Thursday with one goal in mind of portraying a unified club.

"There was complete alignment," Adofo-Mensah said, echoing O'Connell. "This sport isn't such that you can just say on a binary basis, I want that player. We've been very clear since we've gotten here that we like Kirk Cousins. We've been very clear that we think we could win a Super Bowl with Kirk Cousins. But we have a sport that only gives you a certain number of draft picks, a salary cap, competition from other teams. It's a resource-constrained thing. So we don't get the chance to just say, binary, yes or no. There has to be planning and strategy involved."

Essentially, no, the Vikings were not blindsided by Cousins' decision, nor were they unprepared for such a reality. It just won't produce an immediate solution.

In the meantime, Darnold is QB1. He probably won't end up being QB1, but he is for now, leading O'Connell to tout the positives that come with the USC product.

"To be able to have a guy with 56 career starts, such a journey that he's been on, and really where I think he still has the best football out in front of him," O'Connell said. "I'm excited to try to help Sam, along with Josh (McCown) and Grant (Udinski) and Wes (Phillips), the rest of our staff, and really our team, wrap our arms around him as the process plays on throughout the rest of the spring, what that competition, quarterback room looks like. I think it's gonna make all of us better."