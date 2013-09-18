Victor Cruz: N.Y. Giants must beat Carolina Panthers

That's not an opinion.
Since the NFL expanded the playoffs to 12 teams in 1990, exactly zero clubs have started the season 0-3 and made the Super Bowl, per the NFL Media research department. Only three 0-3 teams have made the playoffs, the most recent being the 1998 Buffalo Bills.
Those statistics might be one reason why New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz dubbed this week's matchup against the Carolina Panthers a must-win game.
"I think we have to win (Sunday)," Cruz said Tuesday, per the New York Daily News. "Every game's a must-win for us, regardless of who we're playing, home or away, every game's a must-win for us, and we have to do that."
We aren't overreacting to the Giants' 0-2 start. This team has stumbled into the playoffs multiple times in the past, and no one is running away with the NFC East. But a loss to the similarly 0-2 Panthers would put the Giants in a hole that few NFL teams have escaped. And those dreams of a home Super Bowl game would be all but dashed.