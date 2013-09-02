Victor Cruz, Jason Pierre-Paul back at Giants practice

New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul participated in practice Monday, according to multiple reports.
Cruz hit the field for the first time since injuring his left heel Aug. 18 in a preseason loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Cruz joined his teammates for Monday's non-padded practice and was seen running routes during individual drills. According to The Star-Ledger's Conor Orr, Cruz looked good, planting and cutting on his injured foot.
"You couldn't tell he was injured at all," Orr wrote.
Following practice, Cruz told reporters that, barring any setbacks, he'll be "good to go" for the Giants' opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
It's a good sign, as we've anticipated, that the Giants' dynamic slot receiver appears to be ready for Sunday night.
Coughlin expressed concern about the defensive end's conditioning as Pierre-Paul returns from offseason back surgery, according to the New York Daily News.